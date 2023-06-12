By

Heard on the Tom/Toms

Stephen Frank, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 6/13/23 www.capoliticalreview.com

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: As Republicans/conservatives, we need an Old Testament attitude, not New Testament attitude (what do you think that means?

(Correction from yesterday: Greg Gandrud was also appointed ot the CRP Rules Committee—he has been a big supporter of reforming the proxies. That is the conservative position.)

Will Greg Wallis become an NPP, like his previous boss, Chad Mayes?

“GOP” Assemblyman Greg Wallis votes with Democrats against the family. Wallis is ONLY GOP’er to co-author AB 5-measure would end natural marriage between man and woman. Worse, he is using the Democrat ACA 5 language and trying to put it in our Republican Party Platform! Blatant attempt to make GOP sound like Democrat Party. He won his seat by 85 votes.

He was the Chief of Staff to Chad Mayes who left the Republican Party, denouncing it. Is Wallis about to become a Democrat or NPP? Sure looks like it. With his voting record, Republicans will leave that position blank on the ballot.

This is from SaveCalifornia.com:

The term is “tax and spend” Democrats—here is the proof:

California’s budget whiplash: From a record-setting surplus to a massive shortfall in one year — To understand how the state could, in one year, have a revenue swing of about $128.5 billion requires a look at how the state raises money for the general fund — the big pot of money that funds most state programs — and a few other complicated aspects of how California juggles completing budget requirements. John Osborn D’agostino, Jeremia Kimelman CalMatters — 6/12/23

2. Who cares—the unions run Hollywood—they are killing themselves.

How Striking Writers Are Disrupting Hollywood Shoots — Writers Guild walkout enters its guerrilla-tactics phase, as picketing rattles filming for Ghostbusters, ‘Billions’ and other productions. Robbie Whelan, James T. Areddy in the Wall Street Journal$ — 6/12/23

3. Homeless, drug dealers, addicts, mentally ill, human and dog feces everywhere. San Fran has become a garbage dump—literally.

‘People are trashing our city’: Map shows how bad S.F.’s illegal dumping woes have become — Robert Milton began his day as he often has over the past three decades — filling a crusher truck with trash. Discarded couches. Mattresses. Whole blocks scattered with abandoned waste. He has seen it all. St. John Barned-Smith, Adriana Rezal in the San Francisco Chronicle$ — 6/12/23

(Periodically the California Political News and Views will publish tidbits of political news, to keep you in the loop of what the pooh bahs know. The phrase “tom/tom’s” comes from my mentor, Lorelei Kinder who never passed a rumor, just called to tell me what she heard on the “TomTom’s”. This column is named in her honor.)