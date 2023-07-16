By

Heard on the Tom/Toms

Stephen Frank, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 7/17/23 www.capoliticalreview.com

Gaslighting to Impress

“One-Term Wonder” Suzette Valladares is fired up! She is ready to make sex trafficking of “young girls a serious felony.” Her chosen vehicle is Senate Bill 14 (SB14) that makes sex trafficking a minor a “strike” offense under California’s Three Strikes law, the third of which, mandates a sentence of 25 years to life.

Evidently, Suzette went and saw “Sound of Freedom”. But that’s not what fired her up.

On July 11th, SB14 was voted down in the Assembly Public Safety Committee on a motion “to pass” with all six (6) Democrats abstaining and both Republicans voting aye on the eight (8) member committee. Because of the Democratic supermajority, unified action by Democrats abstaining from voting kept the bill bottled up in committee.

That set off alarm bells for Gavin Newsom and his Presidential prospects in the rest of the Country. He knew this was trouble in River City with a capital “T”. Democrats were once again protecting criminals, this time pedophiles. But Presidential ambitions being what they are, something had to give. Before long that famous Newsom phrase began ringing in assembly Democrat ears, “It’s going to happen, whether you like it or not”. Democrats fell in line from the Speaker down to the most junior Democrat.

Hearing the Newsom siren song, Senate District 23 Candidate Suzette Valladares, a “Newsom Republican” herself jumped on the bandwagon, adding her “voice” to the cacophony with a press release on the morning of July 13th, stating in part:

Make Sex Trafficking of Young Girls a Serious Felony! Pass SB 14

Statement from former Assemblywoman Suzette Valladares: I’m fired up! As a woman, mom to a precious 6-year-old, and tia to twelve nieces, the threat of sex trafficking of teens, young girls, and women is real. I am beyond concerned about the dangers and predators they face. It’s a constant worry that keeps me up at night…

That day, Republicans attempted to pull SB14 out of committee by forcing a vote on the Assembly floor. Democrats rejected their attempt on a party-line vote. But shortly thereafter, the Speaker—his ears still ringing—called for an emergency Public Safety Committee hearing to reconsider SB14. Early in the afternoon, SB14 was reported out of committee with unanimous support to add the criminal “strike” for sex trafficking of minors.

Until Governor Gaslight put the kibosh on the whole effort to stop SB14, Candidate Valladares was AWOL. With SB14 about to be revived, our favorite “Newsom Republican” took the opportunity to acquire “brownie” points. She jumped into action with nothing but praise for Joe Biden’s replacement: “I’m grateful Governor Newsom recognized how out of touch those elected members from his party are…” (emphasis mine).

Obviously, Ms. Valladares is not talking about herself. She may be out of touch but is clearly not elected. And yes, she’s a member of his party in all but registration only. That’s right Valladares is a “Newsom Republican, this isn’t the first time she’s been front and center praising the Governor and let’s not forget “First Partner” Jennifer Seibold, the Governor’s Wife.

The One-Term Wonder then flipped from gratitude (or is it ingratiation) to this: “My anger is rooted in the priority of protecting our children”. Not “my priority is protecting our children” but “my anger is rooted in the priority of protecting our children”. Say what? What does anger have to do with it? Is she campaigning for the Democratic Vice-Presidential nomination with that word-salad?

The Newson Republican added that “our California values” include “protecting our children.” Really? How about those in the womb? The truth is she’s just gaslighting to impress. Say something that isn’t true long enough and maybe they will believe it about you.

Ms. Valladares—the self-proclaimed “only pro-choice Republican in the Assembly” before pro-life voters ushered her out the door—wants you to know she is “beyond concerned” and ready to protect young girls. After all she’s auntie to 12 nieces and mom to a daughter. Fine. What about boys? They won’t all transition. For that matter, what about young girls still in the womb? What about the “dangers and predators” faced by the unborn? Crickets.

The truth is, Newsom “Republican” Valladares doesn’t really care about young girls unless they can be trafficked. Those in the womb can’t. Being pro-choice means putting “young” girls (and boys) in danger of being killed before they are out of the womb.

Newsom “Republican” Valladares is just gaslighting to impress. Will Governor Newsom notice?

(Periodically the California Political News and Views will publish tidbits of political news, to keep you in the loop of what the pooh bahs know. The phrase “tom/tom’s” comes from my mentor, Lorelei Kinder who never passed a rumor, just called to tell me what she heard on the “TomTom’s”. This column is named in her honor.)