Heard on the Tom/Toms

Stephen Frank, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views 7/19/23

CONSERVATIVE COALITION CONFERENCE—TRAINING AND STRATEGY SESSION

Put August 19 on your calendar. That is the date, in Fresno, where a real Conservative Coalition Conference will be held. Running for Congress, Assembly, State Senate, city council or school board? Want to be a Supervisor or be elected to a special district? This is the place to be.

Thinking of running for County Central Committee? Tired of closed Central Committee meetings, treasurers that do not make reports? Think the GOP should be run by Republicans who want Republicans to win, not just placeholders and those who want power for themselves?

We will also be discussing the upcoming CRP Platform effort—and how to save the California Republican Party Platform from being a semi-Democrat Party Platform.

Come to Fresno on August 19, from 9 am to 5 pm—hear from political leaders, trainers, those who want to make the GOP conservative and great again. Want to make your Central Committee a winner? Come to Fresno.

If you have any questions, feel free to email or call me, 805-795-1271. See you in Fresno. Oh, tell your friends, if they want to run—OR if they want to help your candidates win, it takes trained volunteers—have them attend as well.

CA-9: He’s running! Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln (R) will announce a Congressional run later this week. When Lincoln enters, he will face current Congressman Josh Harder (D) in this D+5 seat that covers Stockton and California’s northern Central Valley. 2022 CA-9 nominee Tom Patti (R) will seek Lincoln’s Stockton Mayor seat. CA-11: Even though former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D) hasn’t formally announced retirement, State Senator Scott Wiener (D) has created an exploratory committee in the event Pelosi retires. Weiner – no relation to 3-time RRH Elections Turkey of the Year Anthony Weiner (as far as we know) – has raised $820,000 from 616 donors thus far. Former San Francisco Supervisor Jane Kim (D) and Pelosi’s daughter, Heir Force General Christine Pelosi (D) are also mentioned by the San Francisco Standard as potential candidates should Nancy Pelosi retire. Both women did not respond to the Standard’s request for comment.

(Periodically the California Political News and Views will publish tidbits of political news, to keep you in the loop of what the pooh bahs know. The phrase “tom/tom’s” comes from my mentor, Lorelei Kinder who never passed a rumor, just called to tell me what she heard on the “TomTom’s”. This column is named in her honor.)