By

Heard on the Tom/Toms

Stephen Frank, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 8/7/23 www.capoliticalreview.com

LAGOP Treasurer Keith Cascio Leads Collapse of GOP With Chair Tim O’Reilly

At the CRP Platform Drafting Committee, LAGOP Treasurer Keith Cascio joined with LAGOP Chair and Platform Committee Chair Tim O’Reilly to create a Platform that literally says nothing. How, do you get people to leave a political Party? By standing for nothing. Who wants to be part of an organization with no values or principles? That is what Casio and O’Reilly have created.

Right On Daily gives a background on Cascio. It is a cautionary tale for the grassroots for 2024. Cascio SUPPORTS affirmative action (discrimination) like a good Democrat.

Introducing LA County GOP Treasurer Keith Cascio.

The Right on Daily Blog occasionally comes across an absolute dumpster fire, and we break out the meme reserved for a select few.

In the case of LAGOP (aka RPLAC) Treasurer Keith Cascio, several people have contacted your intrepid blogger. It is common for me to field a call from someone wanting to torch someone in the political world that annoys them (using your intrepid blogger as the delivery vehicle), but it is rare to receive a string of calls about the same person.

Keith Cascio is a declared candidate for AD-55 and ran last time. On the surface, given that Cascio is an officer in the LAGOP, does he have the time to be both a candidate and treasurer? Also, isn’t this a glaring conflict of interest?

In addition, Cascio is a member of the CAGOP Platform Committee – so his Twitter account, which is a dumpster fire in its’ own right, should alarm every mainstream Republican:

How dare they get rid of race-based admissions at universities!

Cascio is aggressively Pro-Choice as well.

He got crushed 84-16 in 2022. Even given that district, this is a gross underperformance. All that pandering to the left got him nothing. (Make notes CAGOP leadership, this is a great test case for left-wing messaging as a Republican)

Recently Joseph Grcar was expelled from the CAGOP in a rare show of unity. Joseph had figured out how to alienate himself from every sub-group within the CAGOP. It appears that in the LAGOP, Keith Cascio is trying to emulate Grcar. Many examples show how Keith Cascio has something in his life to offend everyone.

Emails obtained by your intrepid blogger indicate that Cascio likes to pick fights with people and responds with hostility and defensiveness to the extreme, even when asked simple, straightforward questions.

The portrait of Cascio that was put to your intrepid blogger is of someone with deep-seated emotional issues, a background with large parts that appear to be falsified and personal habits that cause alarm bells in neutral, dispassionate observers.

He is treasurer of the LAGOP, yet people can’t get a treasurer’s report out of him. People ask basic questions, like, “What’s the bank balance,” and they are met with a hail of verbal gunfire.

What is the bank balance? What is the money being spent on? These are fundamental questions members of an organization deserve to have answered.

Meantime, New Majority of LA County is paying the bills, and with that comes severe limits on the autonomy of the LAGOP. Is Keith’s behavior as an agent of chaos because he is insane, or is it part of a deliberate plan to destabilize the LAGOP?

Keith is alleged to be close to Julie Haff, the former Executive Director of the LAGOP. Haff has to know what a disaster this guy is, but similar to the dynamic of Steve Frank and Joseph Grcar, it appears Haff is saddled with a dumpster fire. The pool of political allies can’t be that thin???

Is Haff the reason why Cascio lashes out at current LAGOP members? Is she the reason why he makes it difficult or impossible to donate to the LAGOP? The LAGOP owed her around $40,000 when the new regime took over, it makes perfect sense to have the new Treasurer in your corner…

The same emails I obtained indicated that many within the LAGOP have grown weary of Cascio’s behavior. The dynamic is very similar to Joseph Grcar and what he did to earn expulsion from the CAGOP.

There’s more:

Cascio claims to have been “a software engineer for a major tech company in Silicon Beach” for the last 13 years but lives in a modest apartment in a nondescript building in Mar Vista. Why would someone with a high six-figure income live in a 70+-year-old apartment that may be a Section 8 building? Sources also say that he hasn’t owned a car for approximately three years and gets rides to LAGOP meetings and events with other central committee members. Is Keith misrepresenting his employment?

Your intrepid blogger has found that Cascio graduated from Duke in 2001, and his social media accounts are filled with likes from what seems to be a long-time lady friend – her account features current pictures and videos of her with Cascio. She appears to have gone to college with him, and they appear to be romantically involved to this day, but his accounts do not mention her. At the same time, Cascio is said to have frequented establishments in “WeHoVille.” West Hollywood is a well-known playground of the alphabet soup crowd. Further, sources indicate that Cascio has been known to flirt with local female YR members without letting them know about the other woman.

Do you need help keeping up? Yeah, me too…

Who cares what side of the plate Cascio swings from (or both), but similar to his employment, no one really knows a damn thing about the guy.

When these items are combined with his behavior as Treasurer, we get a complete picture of a man who is unstable at best and appears to be living a lie.

This gets your intrepid blogger back to the LAGOP. As they are struggling to chart a path forward, such as being able to re-do their website, there is the obstacle of an incompetent or possibly subversive treasurer. Robert’s Rules provides a straightforward remedy for a bad member of a body. Referring to question 20:

… If the bylaws just state a fixed term for the officer, such as “two years,” or if they say the officer serves for a specified term “and until [the officer’s] successor is elected” (or words to that effect), then the group must use formal disciplinary proceedings, which involve the appointment of an investigating committee, preferral of charges, and the conduct of a formal trial. The procedure is complex and should be undertaken only after a careful review of Chapter XX of RONR.

On the other hand, if the bylaws state a term for the office but add “or until [the officer’s] successor is elected,” or contain other wording explicitly indicating that the officer may be removed before the term expires, then the officer can be removed from office by a two-thirds vote, by a majority vote when previous notice has been given, or by a vote of the majority of the entire membership—any one of which will suffice. A successor may thereafter be elected for the remainder of the term.

Of course, if the bylaws themselves establish a procedure for removal from office, that procedure must be followed. [RONR (12th ed.) 62:16.]

FYI – these same provisions apply to expelling a member completely, both from the AD55 Cent Com and LAGOP. My guess is that if the LAGOP by-laws have a provision, it is similar to the above.

Tim O’Reilly is the current chair of the LAGOP. I don’t envy his position. He is dealing with the LA New Majority dictating to him how to run the party. He is dealing with Steve Frank and crew accusing him of being a RINO and gumming up the process at every meeting. Now, he is dealing with a Treasurer who is a complete dumpster fire. At least the third issue can be resolved expeditiously.

I’d call on Cascio to Resign, but we all know that won’t happen anytime soon. The LAGOP just needs to expel this guy before he makes headlines.

UPDATE ON JOE COLLINS FOR PRESIDENT:

On Saturday I ran this HOTT column– https://capoliticalreview.com/capoliticalnewsandviews/joe-collins-for-president-stop-laughing-he-is-serious/

It talks about Joe Collins running for President—claiming Gov. DeSantis is a racist (sounds like your run of the mill Democrat or the L.A. Times). No where in the article does it give any background, qualifications or who this Joe Collins is. I have since been told it is the FATHER of the Joe Collins, the dead beat Dad who ran for Congress and lived off his donations. Yet, reading this, though they are apparently father and son—they both love the race card, hate to tell the truth and looking for ways to harm the GOP. Is the Collins family a part of the Biden family? Sorry for mistaking one ad person for another—it is almost like they are not father and son—but identical twins. (Periodically the California Political News and Views will publish tidbits of political news, to keep you in the loop of what the pooh bahs know. The phrase “tom/tom’s” comes from my mentor, Lorelei Kinder who never passed a rumor, just called to tell me what she heard on the “TomTom’s”. This column is named in her honor.