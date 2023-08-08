By

Heard on the Tom/Toms

Stephen Frank, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 8/9/23 www.capoliticalreview.com

The Seinfeld Platform—a Republican Platform about NOTHING

Who do you think created this proposed political Platform?

In the condemnation of racism section, no mention of racism.

In the State where agriculture is the number one industry, NO mention of agriculture.

In the crime section, no mention of support for the people approved death penalty.

In the education section, No mention of CRT or inappropriate sex education—nor demanding boys not be allowed to use a girls bathroom or shower.

Last year the CRP begged for money for election integrity. This year the Platform has NO mention of election integrity, ending dead people on voting rolls, allowing citizens to use their legal rights to observe vote counting.

They dropped the section on ethics by government officials—who needs honest officials?

Ended support for natural/traditional families

Section in support of Prop. 15. Instead, in the housing section, five words supporting Prop. 13—but does not oppose any of the proposed changes and lawsuits to eliminate it.

Does not oppose sanctuary cities or refusal to use E-Verify to stop illegal aliens form taking jobs.

Totally dropped the Tort Reform, litigation section as if we do not have a crisis

Private Property rights—completely abolished

New Right to Life section, “We value protecting innocent life and want to see the number of abortions reduced”—how do you protect innocent life yet still willing to allow abortions?

Section on Senior Californians—totally dropped though seniors have become a major part of the population.

THIS IS THE PROPOSED CALIFORNIA REPUBLICAN PARTY PLATFORM

It was either written by Jerry Seinfeld or the Democrat Party. If you stand for nothing you will fall for anything. The GOP does not do voter registration (except issue press releases), in 2022, more than 20 legislative races had no GOP’ers on the November ballot. In a recent finance report—the CRP has raised $3.7 million—while the Democrats raised $10.7 million. Now the GOP, in hopes to pretend we are Democrats prepare a Platform that says nothing—and many Republican interest groups left out totally, as if they no longer care.

In the future, we will discuss efforts to make the CRP stand for something—or alternative political actions.

(Periodically the California Political News and Views will publish tidbits of political news, to keep you in the loop of what the pooh bahs know. The phrase “tom/tom’s” comes from my mentor, Lorelei Kinder who never passed a rumor, just called to tell me what she heard on the “TomTom’s”. This column is named in her honor.)