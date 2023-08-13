By

Heard on the Tom/Toms

Stephen Frank, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 8/14/23 www.capoliticalreview.com

Suzette Valladares Lies About Supporting Parental Rights

Do not believe a word in the email blasts sent by Suzette Valladares. Her words in email lasts show her crying to support parental rights. But when the chance comes to vote in support of parents, she votes against them. Too often we see politicians saying things they hope the public does not find the truth about—Suzette is one of those politicians.

Parents have a right to know if government schools are secretly providing access to abortions or hiding a mental illness from the parents. Yet, though she claims she supports the parents, she voted with Newsom and the Democrats to take children away from the parents.

Is this what we stand for—ending parental rights—and lying about it? Not telling parents if their child has a problem?

On August 4, former Assemblywoman Suzette Valadares write this is a blast email, “As your Assemblywoman, I supported legislation that empowered parents with school choice—like public charter schools—and made preschool and Transitional Kindergarten more accessible. I continue to advocate for parental involvement in the classroom and quality education for all students.”

On July 31, in a blast email she wrote this, “These are the life lessons that drive me to make the future better for my daughter—for all of our kids. One way to help our kids is to protect parental rights and defend local control of our schools . Across California, they are under attack from the far “woke” left.” Her voting record shows she is part of the WOKE Left.

Yet one of her votes of gravest concern was AB 1184 that withholds parental consent for children, as young as 12, seeking gender-affirming care under their parents’ insurance.



This is why she is considered a “Newsom Republican”.

A sign is pictured at the entrance to a Planned Parenthood building in New York August 31, 2015. Picture taken August 31, 2015. To match Insight USA-PLANNEDPARENTHOOD/ REUTERS/Lucas Jackson – RTX1RKFV

(Periodically the California Political News and Views will publish tidbits of political news, to keep you in the loop of what the pooh bahs know. The phrase “tom/tom’s” comes from my mentor, Lorelei Kinder who never passed a rumor, just called to tell me what she heard on the “TomTom’s”. This column is named in her honor.)