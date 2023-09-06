By

Heard on the Tom/Toms

Stephen Frank, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 9/7/23 www.capoliticalreview.com

THE TRUTH ABOUT THE CFRW—FROM THE CFRW

Biden and the Democrats believe that if you tell a story, though untrue, loud enough, long enough and in BOLD Letters, people will actually believe the misinformation. That is how the Russians do it, and like Biden, blame everybody else but themselves for the problems. It looks like the President of the CFRW is a student of history, politics and messaging.

In a recent email blast sent several times in a couple of days, she uses this headline: “STEVE FRANK IS WRONG ABOUT CFRW HE DOES NOT SEEK THE TRUTH” So where do I seek the truth? From emails sent by Mary Ervin, Sue Blair and the CFRW website. If you can’t believe them, who can you believe?



As many of you know, I love a good game of bridge. So to use a term from bridge, “Lets Review the Bidding.”

Per the CFRW website, the organization had over 12,000 members on January 1,2023. Per an email sent recently in the call to convention, Mary Ervin said the membership is 5124. Per the CFRW website, the organization had 120 clubs they recognized. Per the Ervin email, she lists 66 clubs. In a recent email, CFRW Parliamentarian noted that to be a Regional director you had to live in the Region you wanted to represent. But, she listed the CURRENT Regional directors, all of whom had two to more regions. That is a clear violation of the by-laws—and as Parliamentarian and as President Blair and Ervin had to know this.

Real leader’s take responsibility. When you, as leader, lose over half your membership and half the clubs in just eight months, claiming someone pointing these fatcs out is a liar, does not make you look good.

There is more, but you get the idea.

But it gets worse. They have taken dues money, deposited it, then claimed the club is not in good standing—like the Simi Valley club. They are not allowed a delegate to the State convention, though they paid the dues.

Now, a couple of days ago Mary Ervin sent out a note to club, it included this statement, “xxx RWF chose to continue to represent themselves as a California Federated Club throughout 2023 by advertising and holding meetings on a regular basis, inviting speakers, charging dues for your members, but did not pay any dues to the Federation (California or National). For this, you were reasonably informed that your club was not in good standing”. But they paid and the checks were deposited.” .



Qualifications for CFRRW and NFRW membership has been questioned. Can a man join as a full voting member? A by-law proposal was submitted to define membership to only DNA biological women. The National President, without a vote of the membership or even a discussion, refused to allow it to be heard. Charlies Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA made the point plan in a Facebook post, “If even Republican women can’t answer the question “Who is a woman”, then we are truly lost.”



Did CFRW President Ervin protest this refusal to discuss a by-law change? Did her handpicked Board protest this? Can Mary Ervin define what is a woman, though she is in “charge” of a woman’s’ organization.

California needs a strong Republican women’s organization. Sadly, the CFRW barely exists at this time. It will get worse in January when more clubs refuse to pay dues. Blaming others for the RESULTS of your leadership sounds so much like the Democrats. It is time to own up to your policies and actions that have failed—that is what real leaders do.

