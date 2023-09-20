By

Heard on the Tom/Toms

Stephen Frank, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 9/21/23 www.capoliticalreview.com

CRP Platform Chair Tim O’Reilly: We do not need no STINKIN Rules or Transparency

We all know how the Democrats operate. They change rules at the last minute, they do not tell the whole truth, they do not explain the ramifications of their actions—just “trust them”.

Whether it is gut and amend legislation in Sacramento or illegal changes to election laws around the nation—or in many California counties failure to allow the public to watch the vote counting, Democrats are neither transparent nor do they adhere to the rules.

It looks like the chair of the California Republican Party Platform committee, Tim O’Reilly, appointed appropriately by Jessica Patterson, has looked to the Democrat Playbook to get a Democrat applauded Platform passed. What else would you call a GOP Platform that does not support the life of babies, election integrity, veterans, traditional marriage, full throated support for Prop.13, does not oppose sanctuary cities, no longer asks for voter ID, no longer opposes Prop.47 and 57—and much more. This is what a DEMOCRAT Platform would look like.

Under the rules ALL the delegates have an opportunity to look at the proposed Platform and amendments to comment on them. That is not what O’Reilly did.

He allowed and promoted a suspension the rules, allowed a late submitted “platform” to be heard—then passed it. This is an important document that the delegates NEVER got a chance to see or discuss. This is a document that the Drafting Committee only had minutes to read and understand—then in a scripted action, O’Reilly got the never before seen document that said nothing but to accept Democrat policies, as the GOP Platform.

Part of the reason for this is that the Rules for the meeting were not known until about one minute before they were to be voted on.

We are now nine days prior to the September 30 Platform meeting and the rules are a tightly held secret—a secret from the delegates and a secret from the members of the Platform members. Plus, O’Reilly has shown his willingness to suspend the rules—so no one knows if he is going to do it again.

As for me I know the Democrats, with their history will continue to be non transparent and against the following the rules. O’Reilly seems to be the same—whether it is as LAGOP Chair or Platform Chair.

The good news is that O’Reilly ran for LAGOP chair as a conservative, a follower of conservative values. His Platform proves he is not a conservative and has no conservative values—he has exposed himself.

By the way, Tim O’Reilly, a self proclaimed Eisenhower Republican, has been rewarded for refusing to follow the rules and his ability to lack transparency. CRP Chair Jessica Patterson—without notice to anyone—appointed O’Reilly as the new LA Regional VC on the CRP Board of Directors. Just like giving the delegates no notice about the Democrat Platform, Patterson gave no one the right to vie for the replacement of Howard Hakes (who got a voting position on the Board as his reward).

By his actions, O’Reilly has shown that transparency and following the rules is not how he operates.

(Periodically the California Political News and Views will publish tidbits of political news, to keep you in the loop of what the pooh bahs know. The phrase “tom/tom’s” comes from my mentor, Lorelei Kinder who never passed a rumor, just called to tell me what she heard on the “TomTom’s”. This column is named in her honor.)