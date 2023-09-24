By

Heard on the Tom/Toms

Stephen Frank, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 9/25/23 www.capoliticalreview.com

TRANSPARENT PLATFORM OR IS THIS A DEMOCRAT PLATFORM

Something very odd about an email sent to delegates on September 20 by a group called, “CRP Transparency Platform”. It was titled, “Platform Facts vs Myths”

You will note it has no name associated with it—no delegate, or recognized organization, not even a legislator or celebrity—totally anonymous. At the very bottom you will find this: “CRP Platform Transparency | 123 Main Street, Sacramento, CA 95814”. That is not a real address. I am told that Constant Contact has been notified. Whoever sent this included a warning:

Only CAGOP delegates can submit proposed amendments and planks to the platform. The CAGOP Bylaws state that any person can submit a proposed platform amendment, including Democrats, convicted felons, non-citizens, and foreign governments. Some of the 100 proposed amendments do not appear to come from Republicans.

So, did some of those amendments that appear to be from Democrats come from the proponents of CRP Platform Transparency? Is that why they seem to know the amendments did not come from Republicans?

Some would say this email and the proposed GOP Platform sounds more like the Democrat Party than the GOP. Is it possible that the email senders are laughing in our face and saying that the Platform and amendments are Democrat generated?

That opens another question—who is actually financing the creation and promotion of a Platform that the Democrats would love us to have? Remember, under the Draft Platform we say nothing about election integrity, agriculture, barely mention Prop. 13, no real support for the Second Amendment and more.

So, if you are a candidate for Congress and oppose sanctuary cities, your Democrat opponent will say, “Your own Platform does not oppose sanctuary cities, you are an extremist even in your own Party.

As a candidate for Assembly or State Senate you want tough laws for criminals and the repeal of Prop. 47 and 57. Your Democrat opponent will say, “Your own Platform does not call for the repeal of Prop. 47 or 57—you are an extremist inside your own Party.

The proposed Draft Platform is the perfect document to use against GOP officeholders and candidates.

(Periodically the California Political News and Views will publish tidbits of political news, to keep you in the loop of what the pooh bahs know. The phrase "tom/tom's" comes from my mentor, Lorelei Kinder who never passed a rumor, just called to tell me what she heard on the "TomTom's". This column is named in her honor.)