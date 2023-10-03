By

Heard on the Tom/Toms

Stephen Frank, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 10/4/23 www.capoliticalreview.com

CRP Chair Jessica Patterson to California GOP Members of Congress: Stop Voting Pro-Life

Several months ago CRP Chair Jessica Patterson appointed the CRP Resolutions—every member was appointed by her. Their votes represent HER views. On September 30, 2023, the CRP Resolutions voted NO to recommend HR 26 and HCR 3 to the full body. Below are these measures.

On Sunday the full convention had the opportunity of voting to overturn the Resolution Committee recommendation—they recommended we take the DEMOCRAT PARTY position on this—and that of Planned Parenthood.

When it came time for a vote, Chair Patterson announced, “The Chair asks for a NO vote”. In other words, to SUPPORT the attacks on pro-life facilities and to force babies born alive to die. That is the DEMOCRAT PLATFORM. For years it has been known that Patterson was pro-abortion. Her comments have been, “I am personally pro-life, but believe you have the right to make that decision.”

In addition, EVERY GOP member of Congress from California voted for these measures, all twelve—now she has embarrassed them by finally admitting she is pro-abortion. And she has put the CRP on record opposing their votes to save lives. Her position is the same as her fellow Catholic, Nancy Pelosi—do not protect pro-life facilities and do not save the lives of babies.

Jessica Patterson is as Pro-life as Nancy Pelosi (who voted against these bills).

For the first time in the history of the California Republican Party we have a defender of abortions and violent attacks on babies and life. This is not an assumption, she OPENLY asked people to vote against these protections—the protections that every California member of Congress, even Kevin McCarthy voted for.

She has for years tried to take the pro-life plank out of our Platform—she almost succeeded this year. Now we find that she is openly against this section of the Platform.

On January 11, 2023, the U.S. House of Representatives voted for H.R. 26 (and it passed):

“The U.S. House of Representatives voted 220 to 210 today to pass the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act (H.R. 26). “We commend the House of Representatives for passing legislation to protect innocent children from infanticide, and urge the Senate to follow suit,” said Bishop Michael F. Burbidge of Arlington, chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee for Pro-Life Activities. “Babies who are born alive during the process of an abortion deserve compassionate care and medical attention – just the same as any other newborn baby.”

H.R. 26 would require health care providers to give children born alive after an attempted abortion the same medical care that they would for any child born at that same gestational age and to transport them to a hospital.

ALL TWELVE CALIFORNIA GOP MEMBERS OF CONGRESS VOTED FOR THIS.

On January 11, 2023 the U.S. House of Representatives voted for HCR 3 (and it passed):

Vote Question: On Agreeing to the Resolution Expressing the sense of Congress condemning the recent attacks on pro-life facilities, groups, and churches

ALL TWELVE CALIFORNIA GOP MEMBERS OF CONGRESS VOTED FOR THIS.

Message to Jessica: Would be happy to publish your explanation of this. The CRP delegates have a right to know. I will publish your response without any edits or changes.

(Need more proof? In June, 2022 the Supreme Court passed the Dobbs Decision, repealing Roe v Wade. This has been a goal in our Platform for many years. It may be the most important decision since Brown v Board of Education or ending slavery. Yet, 15 months later, not a single word of congratulations for the decision. Yet, within four hours of Kevin McCarthy being ousted as Speaker, Patterson put out a press release thanking McCarthy for all his work.)

