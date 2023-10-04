By

Heard on the Tom/Toms

Stephen Frank, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 10/5/23 www.capoliticalreview.com

Chair Jessica Patterson SUPPRESES GOP Vote—HELPS Democrats Get Nominations in Top Two Races

You may have received emails from Chair Patterson and Vice Chair Corrine Rankin on how important it is to harvest votes—and get them in early. They want every vote cast and counted. That is what they say—but what do they do?

The Primary is March 5, 2024. So where do Patterson and Rankin want you the weekend before the Primary?. Jessica set the Spring convention for San Jose, March 1-5. Instead of walking precincts, making phone calls, sending out robo calls and blast emails, Patterson and Rankin want you, the leaders of the California GOP in a hotel in San Jose.

By not maximizing our vote, in a top two race, we will find more of our candidates NOT making it to the November ballot.

Per the Rules, the Chair recommends the location and timing of conventions. Patterson picked the perfect time to suppress the Republican vote.

She talks BIG about voter registration. She is right, it is important that we have a robust voter registration program. As best as can be told, not ONCE since January has bounty or registration been on the CRP Board agenda. Who set the agenda’s? Chair Patterson.

Of course she got caught trying to make the CRP a pro-choice Party. Happily, Republicans united against her UniParty approach and approved a Republican Platform.

Does anybody believe she did not know what she was doing by setting the convention date a couple of days before the Primary?

ACTION ITEM: We need to pressure the CRP Board, and the legislators and candidates who will be losers because of Pattersons’ voter suppression to change the date of the Spring convention.

