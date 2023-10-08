By

Heard on the Tom/Toms

Stephen Frank, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 10/9/23 www.capoliticalreview.com

Misogynist CFRW Now Wants its Officers to be OBEDIENT, Like Fido

What do I look for in a dog? I want a dog that is loyal, cares and most importantly, obedient. Now we find that the organization that believes women can not think for themselves and are not allowed to belong to any other political organization wants obedience of those who run for Statewide office.

This is the self proclaimed misogynist organization, the California Federation of Republican Women. Run by the Rogue Nine.

Obedience to who? Obedience to what? Not explained, but if you violate this ambiguous demand they can throw you out once it is put into the bylaws. They have already thrown out the State President. They have thrown out numerous clubs.

In a note to potential candidates for CFRW office, this is one of the by-law amendments for the upcoming convention (2023.08.10): “Fulfill three primary fiduciary duties: loyalty, care and obedience.” This is the most demeaning bylaw change I have ever seen. It stops strong, independent women from being leaders. It mandates they are followers, without any questions asked.

Sounds more like a Progressives statement from AOC than from a Republican organization.

As we know the membership since the first of the year has gone from over 12,000 to 5124. They had 120 clubs on January 1. Now, for the purpose of their convention, they only recognize 66 clubs. But, here is where the fun is. They have announced that numerous clubs they refuse to recognize for the convention will be recognized on January 1, 2024.

Guess they do not believe these clubs and members are loyal, care or obedient. So, the Rogue Nine will have a State convention, without them, in a couple of weeks. Oh, based on the CFRW bylaws, with 66 “clubs” a quorum is only 17 clubs. Read that right. Out of an original 120 clubs, 17 clubs will be able to make policy, change by-laws.

I do not believe women who are leaders should be told they are not allowed to join other GOP groups. Worse, in a presentation at the CRP convention, they announced that if you are a member of a CFRW club, you are not allowed to form a club with another organization.

At least they are honest—they are telling their members their place in the world: “Fulfill three primary fiduciary duties: loyalty, care and obedience.” Just like Fido. Once again the Rogue Nine have embarrassed themselves and the remaining members.

(Periodically the California Political News and Views will publish tidbits of political news, to keep you in the loop of what the pooh bahs know. The phrase “tom/tom’s” comes from my mentor, Lorelei Kinder who never passed a rumor, just called to tell me what she heard on the “TomTom’s”. This column is named in her honor.)