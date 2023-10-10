By

Heard on the Tom/Toms

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Stephen Frank, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 10/11/23 www.capoliticalreview.com

Steve Hilton is Running for Governor—by Cabal Trying to Close Down the Republican Party in California

When you have a candidate with a good story, but NO practical California political experience, you create it. How? You form a “foundation” that will promote good government (whatever that is).

If you are a celebrity with excellent views and knowledge on key issues as a conservative, why not go the next mile and run for Governor.

So, with the help of the Leftist GOP’er Matt Shupe (as Contra Costa Chair is worked hard NOT to endorse conservative candidates and nominees for office) you create an organization, “Golden Together”. The purpose of which is: “Golden Together will develop and advocate positive, practical policy ideas to help solve California’s problems. We are non-partisan, and open to everyone who wants to help restore the California Dream. We will focus on common sense solutions that can win broad support across the political spectrum. Join us!” Sounds like the word salad of the crazy GOP Platform promoted by Chair Patterson and Tim O’Reilly—nice words, says nothing.

Now he has an excuse to speak to volunteer clubs, county committees and social groups like he is going to do for a small group in Beverly Hills on October 13.

Could mean anything. Does it support School Choice? Other organizations do that. Does it promote fiscal responsibility? Organizations like Howard Jarvis Association does that. Does it support the Second Amendment? Gun Owners of California and other groups do that. Water? Numerous organizations and law groups do that?

If this is a serious operation, it is redundant. If it is not redundant, it real purpose is easy to spot.

Shupe is using this organization as an excuse to get Hilton to tour the State—to remind us of the failures of the Newsom Administration—also, well known on a daily basis.

So, why is Shupe, Andy Gimmeekandy and their friends promoting Hilton? To use him as a Judas Goat. And a big money makers for themselves.

Here is how their thinking goes:

Hilton is a solid policy conservative and a celebrity. He knows nothing about California politics, how it operates and that those surrounding him have worked hard to kill off conservatives. So, they run Hilton for Governor. As part of that he endorses his team (their Team) for other offices—folks like Nathan Hochman who is pro-choice and anti-Trump. People like Steve Garvey, running in a family friendly Party—who refused to pay child support for decades for several children. Hilton will endorse moderate GOP’ers against conservatives—why? He does not know better. Hilton will be used to defeat real conservatives and elect pro-tax, anti-family GOP’ers like Assemblyman Devon Mathis.

Those who have worked hard to close down the Republican Party in California have hitched themselves to celebrities—Garvey who is not what he seems and Hilton who means well. (more about Garvey in a few days—also run by Shupe, Andy and friends).

Photo courtesy of Wendy McCormac, Flickr

Hilton seems to be a good guy. He may understand British politics—but obviously is easily taken by those who have harmed the Republican party in California.

(Periodically the California Political News and Views will publish tidbits of political news, to keep you in the loop of what the pooh bahs know. The phrase “tom/tom’s” comes from my mentor, Lorelei Kinder who never passed a rumor, just called to tell me what she heard on the “TomTom’s”. This column is named in her honor.)