By

Heard on the Tom/Toms

Stephen Frank, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 10/12/23 www.capoliticalreview.com

National Federation of Republican Women Taken BACK by Strong Republican Women.

Election for CFRW or NFRW office are usually just a formality. The Ruling Class provides a slate of candidates, nominations are opened. Then if someone is nominated from the floor, those candidates are easily deposed of.

A couple of weeks ago the NFRW, the national organization that actually charters the CFRW, held elections for the main nationwide officer position. The ruling class, which has backed the Rogue Nine of the CFRW, without questioning by-laws, procedures or hearings presented its slate. From the floor candidates were nominated for the four positions—just a formality.

For the first time in history a candidate nominated from the floor won election. In fact, ALL four candidates nominated from the floor were elected. For the first time in history, the Ruling Class—those that protected the CFRW Rogue Nine—totally lost control of the organization.

The new majority also passed a Resolution, policy that must be followed by every State and local club of the Republican Women. The resolution mandates that only biological women can be members of the organization. Now the national organization is going to go over State by-laws and try to correct the “errors”. I hope the CFRW is the first on the block.

Of interest, there were just under 700 voting delegates to the NFRW convention. California normally sends 70-80, including club presidents. This time, they only sent 35 delegates. But, some in the California delegation supported the insurgents who wanted to return the NFRW to a well run, independent Republican organization were SHUNNED by the Rogue Nine and isolated from the delegation. At least they were not tarred and feathered—LOL.

It will be important to watch the fixes the NFRW makes to the CFRW—maybe the Rogue Nine will decide to start their own organization–LOL

(Periodically the California Political News and Views will publish tidbits of political news, to keep you in the loop of what the pooh bahs know. The phrase “tom/tom’s” comes from my mentor, Lorelei Kinder who never passed a rumor, just called to tell me what she heard on the “TomTom’s”. This column is named in her honor.)