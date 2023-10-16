By

Heard on the Tom/Toms

Stephen Frank, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 10/17/23 www.capoliticalreview.com

CA GOP Leaders Vote to Support Attacks on Pro-Life Facilities/NOT Saving Lives of Aborted Babies Born Alive

The Jessica Patterson appointed Resolutions Committee voted to oppose a resolution that supported HR3 and HCR 26. One bill opposed attacks on pro-life facilities. The other supported the saving of lives of aborted babies who were born alive. This should have been a very easy vote. All twelve California GOP members of Congress voted for BOTH bills. They were united in Congress to save lives and oppose attacks on pro-life facilities.

Yet, when it came to the California Republican Party, the official report of the vote on approving this Resolution showed some shocking results.

California members of Congress LaMalfa, Obernolte and Issa voted in favor of these bills on the floor of Congress. Yet, when it came to reconfirm those votes, they are recorded as voting NO, on the bills they previously supported.

Is it possible that the votes cast were cost in error on their behalf by their proxy holders? Possibly. But, that is the official record.

Then you have the elected leaders of the CRP, almost all voting to support the death of babies and attacks on prolife facilities.

Chair Jessica Patterson says she is “pro-life—but voted NO. Vice Chair Corrine Rank Pellarin claims to be pro-life, but voted NO. Treasurer Greg Gandrud and Secretary Randy Bergholtz say they are prop-life—but voted NO.

George Andrews, who is running the pro-DeSantis PAC in California voted NO. Matt Shupe who is running the Garvey for Dodger General Manager, ur, U.S. Senate race and the Steve Hilton for Governor race, voted no. Regional VP Lisa Moreno, Tom Montgomery, President of the Treasurers Association voted NO. Tim ‘O’Reilly who gave use the “No Platform Platform” and chair of LAGOP, voted NO.

The biggest surprise to me was the vote of Suzette Valladares. She has been claiming she is really pro-life—that her votes in the Assembly were mistakes. Instead of voting to save babies lives, she voted to kill them. Instead of opposing attacks on pro-life facilities—she SUPPORTED them. She was honest when she said she was the only PRO-CHOICE GOP’er in the Assembly. She is STILL a Pro-Choice “Republican”.

Then you have people like Cathy Abernathy, Karen Siegmund, Mike Osborn, Rob Bernowsky, Kevin Faulconer, Randall Avila, Kathy Tavoularis, Assemblyman Tom Lackey voting the Democrat line. Of course Andy Gimmeekandy voted the Democrat values.

Some votes, like mine, were not even counted.

Is it possible the official report of the vote, received from the CRP, is inaccurate? Remember, at the Platform Committee meeting on Saturday they tried three times to get the PDA devices to work and couldn’t—finally forced to do a standing vote.

I have reported directly from the CRP document—if you voted differently, you have the CRP and Jessica Patterson to blame. Maybe we should stop using a faulty electronic device and do it the old fashioned way, an honest hand/standing vote.

(Periodically the California Political News and Views will publish tidbits of political news, to keep you in the loop of what the pooh bahs know. The phrase “tom/tom’s” comes from my mentor, Lorelei Kinder who never passed a rumor, just called to tell me what she heard on the “TomTom’s”. This column is named in her honor.)