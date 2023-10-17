Heard on the Tom/Toms

By

Stephen Frank, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 10/18/23 www.capoliticalreview.com

CRP Convention—REPUBLICAN PLATFORM BEAT THE DEMOCRAT PLATFORM—BUT SOME GOP’ERS SUPPORTED THE DEMOCRAT PLATFORM

The highlight of the recent CRP convention was the vote on a proposed Platform. The Platform approved by the Platform Drafting Committee could easily have been written by the Democrat Party. It said nothing. Worse, like the Democrats it no longer opposed sanctuary cities, did not support the pro-life position of the GOP. Nor, like the Democrats, did it support traditional marriage—and it did NOT support the REPEAL of Prop. 47 and 57. Like the Democrats, it did not support honest elections. I could go on, but you get the point. Those supporting this proposed Platform were taking the positon on significant issues the same as the Democrat positions.

Many legislators, county chairs and volunteer leaders lead the battle to support and approve a REPUBLICAN Platform. At the end of the vote, with 78% of the delegates supporting it, the CRP continues to have a Republican Platform. But who among the delegates would vote against it—saying they prefer the Democrat Platform.

First, is it possible the official report of the vote, received from the CRP, is inaccurate? Remember, at the Platform Committee meeting on Saturday they tried three times to get the PDA devices to work and couldn’t—finally forced to do a standing vote.

I have reported directly from the CRP document—if you voted differently, you have the CRP and Jessica Patterson to blame. Maybe we should stop using a faulty electronic device and do it the old fashioned way, an honest hand/standing vote.

I will note that both Chair Patterson and Vice Chair Rankin-Pellarin voted for the GOP Platform.

Among those that abstained from voting on this were Kevin Faulconer, Matt Shupe (who is running the silly Senate campaign for Steve Garvey and governor campaign for Steve Hilton) and of course Andy Gimmekandy. There were a lot of abstainers.

OC Chair Whitaker voted for the GOP Platform—and spent a lot of effort on it. His ED, Randall Avila, voted for the Democrat Platform. San Diego Chair Paula Whitsell voted for the GOP Platform, while her ED, Jordan Gascon, voted for the Democrat Platform. The Chair of the Treasurers Association, Tom Montgomery, voted against the GOP Platform.

Tim ‘OReilly who made the motion, as Chair of the Platform Committee to adopt the GOP Platform, voted NO—against his own committee and motion. As did former LAGOP Chair Richard Sherman.

Gov. DeSantis is among the strongest GOP’ers in the nation. A solid conservative. Yet the leader of his PAC in California, George Andrews, first voted to allow attacks on pro-life facilities and to allow babies born alive, to die. To finish off this trifecta, Andrews vote against the GOP Platform. Wonder if the DeSantis people know this?

In LA County the Treasurer Keith Cascio, who claims to be a conservative, voted just like Andrews. As did “GOP” Assemblyman Greg Wallis.

Rob Bernowsky ran for Chair as “the most conservative candidate”—yet he voted against the GOP Platform—as did Matt Jacobs who claimed when he ran for Congress he was a conservative. But he voted the same way as Ventura County Chair John Andersen—against the GOP Platform.

You got the expected anti-Republican vote from Deborah Wilder, Devon Mathis, Janice Webb and Bob Huff. But Luis Buehler did vote for the GOP Platform. Scott Winn fans know he did not vote for the GOP Platform. Finally, Matt Gunderson, running for office in San Diego as a “conservative”, also voted against the Republican Party.

Again, these votes came from the official CRP records. If any are wrong—blame the CRP for using a system so bad they could not use it in the Platform Committee. Also, I know of at least two recorded votes that were voted incorrectly by the proxy holders and unable to change them—there may be more. This is a lesson is why we need hand/standing votes—so we have totally honest elections.

