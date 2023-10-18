By

Heard on the Tom/Toms

Stephen Frank, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 10/19/23 www.capoliticalreview.com

Death Spiral of LAGOP Under the “Leadership” of Tim O’Reilly Continues

Tim O’Reilly was elected chair of LAGOP by proclaiming he was a conservative—though calling himself an Eisenhower Republican. Yet at the last LAGOP meeting and the last CRP convention he exposed himself as a Chad Mayes Republican.

At the CRP convention he voted in favor of allowing attacks on pro-life facilities. He voted to allow babies born after an attempt to be aborted, die instead of being saved. On the Platform he opposed ending sanctuary cities. He voted to KEEP Prop. 47 and 57. O’Reilly, claiming to be a conservative does not believe we need honest elections.

Do any of these positions sound like a conservative—or a pretender, hoping no one would notice?

Now he no longer wants to take responsibility for fund raising for the LAGOP. O’Reilly got appointed as Regional Chair to replace Howard Hakes—a major donor to the LAGOP. David Hernandez defeated O’Reilly. So, Tim O’Reilly wants Hernandez to raise the money that Hakes used to give.

From an O’Reilly email to the LAGOP on October 13:“I have also invited our newly elected Regional Vice Chairman, David Hernandez, our liaison to CAGOP, to come talk about his plans to get support for LAGOP. David is filling some very big shoes by replacing Howard Hakes who was appointed as the CAGOP Finance Chairman. Howard was personally the single largest donor, and bundler, for LAGOP for over much of the last decade. He helped financially save LAGOP from much worse financial times than what we are now facing. We look forward to hearing David’s comments on his plans to help us succeed in raising the kind of funds LAGOP needs.” Hernandez did NOT replace Hakes—he replaced O’Reilly.

It is not the role of a CRP Regional Chair to be the fund raiser for any county. Yes, they can help. But the role of Regional chair is to be the liaison to the CRP for the region. O’Reillys’ real problem is that HE can not raise money.

On October 14 the LAGOP again had a secret meeting—instead of being open to all Republicans, only members could attend. Then to make sure no financial report was given, the Treasurer Keith Cascio gave a verbal report—NOT a written one. That means it was impossible to question revenues or expenditure. The Assistant Treasurer, who should have given the written report since Cascio refused to do so, refused to do it as well—that would be Karen Siegmund. Neither were willing to do their duty. As best we can tell they have about $6,000 in the bank, owe over $20,000 and have not paid rent at $1,000 a month for several months—but without a written report, O;Reilly, Siegmund and Cascio will deny everything and get away with it.

Finally, when O’Reilly ran for Chair he promised to keep all meetings open. But the October 14 meeting was closed—and he has already announced the December LAGOP meeting will be closed. I understand the purpose of closing the December meeting is to give an endorsement to Suzette Valladares without open discussion and all Republicans allowed to attend. (twice before Valladares was turned down for endorsement—now she thinks she can get it by doing it in the dark). A secret endorsement—sounds like how the Democrats operate.

(Periodically the California Political News and Views will publish tidbits of political news, to keep you in the loop of what the pooh bahs know. The phrase “tom/tom’s” comes from my mentor, Lorelei Kinder who never passed a rumor, just called to tell me what she heard on the “TomTom’s”. This column is named in her honor.)