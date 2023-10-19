By

Heard on the Tom/Toms

Stephen Frank, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 10/20/23 www.capoliticalreview.com

The Cartoonish Campaign for Steve Garvey for Senator or L.A. Dodgers General Manager

On October 11, Matt Shupe, who is running the cartoonish Steve Garvey for Senate campaign—and the Steve Hilton for Governor effort, sent out a press release about the Garvey effort, “Baseball Legend Steve Garvey Announces U.S. Senate Campaign?’

In the past ten days, and after several months of Shupe saying Garvey is running, we have still not heard from Garvey himself. On the day of his announcement, Shupe and Andy Gimmeekandy sent out a one minute video about Garvey—it showed him playing baseball, with baseball figures, showing him in a Dodger uniform—nothing about his position on sanctuary cities, open borders, Israel, taxation, the national debt.

His announcement for Senator looked more like a promo for him to be the next General Manager of the Dodgers, not a public official. Then in the Shupe statement, the major portion (see below) of why he is running is based on playing baseball. Even in his “community affairs” portion, not a word about being involved in public policy.

“Our campaign is focused on quality-of-life issues, public safety, and education,” Garvey said. “As a U.S. Senator, I will serve with commonsense, compassion, and will work to build consensus to benefit all of the people of California.”

Garvey, a former professional baseball player who played as a first baseman for the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres from 1969 to 1987, was a 10-time All-Star, National League Most Valuable Player in 1974, and National League Championship Series MVP in 1978 and 1984. Garvey also holds the National League record for consecutive games played (1,207) and was named baseball’s “Iron Man” by Sports Illustrated. Garvey was part of the Dodgers’ infield that won four National League pennants and one World Series championship in 1981.

Garvey’s efforts have not been exclusively focused on the field. Giving back is a Garvey trademark. He succeeded Frank Sinatra as the National Campaign Chairman of the Multiple Sclerosis Society. In Addition, he assists in a variety of other causes: Special Olympics, Juvenile Diabetes, The Blind Children Center, The Sisters of Carondelet, United Way, Ronald McDonald House, St. Vincent DePaul Center, Pediatrics AIDS, the Starlight Foundation, and ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease). Garvey also finds the time to hold positions on numerous civic committees and corporate boards.

To prove my point, he is NOT running for Senate—just a cartoon effort to be Dodgers new General Manager, here is, from his website, the video explaining why he is running:

Narrator: “Deep right field, way back, got her done, back to the wall, it’s gone!

Garvey: “Over 50 years ago, I came to California for the first time… September 1st of 1969, the Dodgers called me up and my dreams came true.

Garvey: “Over the next 20 years, I played for the Dodgers and the San Diego Padres. I played in front of millions of fans. I never played for Democrats or Republicans or independents. I played for all of you. Now I’m running for the U.S. Senate in California. A state that I believe at one time was the heartbeat of America. And now it’s just a murmur.”

Garvey: “It’s going to be a commonsense campaign. It’s going to be difficult, but we can do this together, you and I. It’s time to get off the bench. It’s time to put the uniform on. It’s time to get back in the game. Join Team Garvey at SteveGarvey.com.”

Yup, he got paid to play a game before an audience consisting of people of all Parties—he really thinks playing first base well, qualifies him to be a U.S. Senator.

Not mentioned on his website are his views on the key issues facing our nation. Not mentioned is his failure to pay child support. Not mentioned is his trouble with the FBI. Not mentioned is his current job, shaking hands with game goers at Dodger Stadium.

Notice that in the months since Shupe and Andy first announced that Garvey would run, he has given one, very short speech, saying nothing but reminding people he played baseball well, at an event in the OC in June. Since then he has been silent, no speech, no media interviews.

This is a cartoonish campaign, no issues, no sightings—unwilling to answer questions. The purpose of this campaign is NOT to elect Garvey—but to use this non existent candidate to assure that Democrats make the top two for the November ballot.

How bankrupt is the Republican Party in California that the best the Establishment can do is run Garvey, by NOT having him campaign? No, it is the Establishment that is bankrupt—they pushed a Democrat, registered as a Republican for Governor, Neal Kashkari in 2014 (an Obama donor!), a Leftist GOP’er Kevin Faulconer for Governor, a Democrat, registered as a GOP—then changed to NPP, Nathan Hochman for Attorney General. It is NOT the GOP that is bankrupt, it is the Jessica Patterson wing that is bankrupt—note the effort to pass a Democrat Lite Platform. Now she wants to assure NO live people are present at a convention by holding the next one the weekend prior to the March 5 primary.

Challenge to Steve Garvey—campaign, answer questions about your background and public policy. I would vote for you for the Hall of Fame, but NOT for Father of the Year or Senator—or even city council.

Feel free to call me if you would like to discuss—Shupe and Andy have my phone number.

(Disclosure: I have not endorsed any candidate for U.S. Senate)

(Periodically the California Political News and Views will publish tidbits of political news, to keep you in the loop of what the pooh bahs know. The phrase “tom/tom’s” comes from my mentor, Lorelei Kinder who never passed a rumor, just called to tell me what she heard on the “TomTom’s”. This column is named in her honor.)