Who cares about this has been quarterback who is a classic racist and hate monger. For years Kaepernick has been trying to make the NFL a political operation promoting hate and racism (remember its support for the violent/racist BLM with millions of dollars).

Here’s the Real Game Colin Kaepernick Is Playing. It’s Not Football.

Charlotte, NC – September 18, 2016: San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) walks off the field at Bank of America Stadium with his fist up in the air after their game against the Panthers.(Gerry Melendez for ESPN)

ROBERT SPENCER, PJ Media,8/6/23 https://pjmedia.com/culture/robert-spencer/2023/08/06/heres-the-real-game-colin-kaepernick-is-playing-its-not-football-n1716641

It’s NFL training camp season again, and that means it’s time for us to hear yet again about how far-left race hustler and former quarterback Colin Kaepernick, despite having derided the NFL for years as a racist enterprise that treats its employees like slaves, is trying to get back into the league yet again. If you’re tired of Kaepernick’s cynical act, you’re not nearly as tired of it as is Terence Garvin, a former NFL linebacker who had a few choice words for the attention-seeking apparatchik this time around.

Fox News reported Monday that Kaepernick has posted a new video touting his viability as an NFL quarterback, despite being 35 years old and having been out of the league since 2016. Not only has Kaepernick not faced NFL competition since then, but as a quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers during his last two years in the league, he won three games and lost 16. That’s not the kind of record NFL teams like to see, and so even if Kaepernick weren’t a mendacious agitator for racial resentment and division, he would be unlikely to be viable NFL material.

Terence Garvin, who was a linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Washington (if children are in the room, shield their eyes) Redskins, Seattle Seahawks, and 49ers from 2013 to 2018, is on to Kaepernick. Appearing on “The Arthur Moats Experience with Deke Podcast” Wednesday, Garvin addressed Kaepernick: “The senior prom was like 6 years ago, bro! It’s over! It’s over, bro. You still trying to be the prom queen. It’s a wrap. You took that money. He pop [sic] up this time every year. We know you can throw the ball, bro.” That is, as they say, gonna leave a mark.

Fox notes that “Moats and Garvin both explained there are too many young quarterbacks in the league for any team to go and sign a 35-year-old quarterback who has not played in the league since January 2017.” Garvin went on to note that for all the NFL’s love of leftist virtue-signaling, Kaepernick is still a liability: “It’s just nothing to get out of it for them, like for them owners. I got the mentality where I understand a little bit of their thought. It’s no winning there. What if you come in here and say something crazy? On top of that, you’ve shown me you’re dangerous. You’d get a rally together. You can’t be leading the troops.” Moats, who was also an NFL linebacker, added a simple and wise observation: “You can’t get good at football without playing football.”

Right. So why does Kaepernick keep trying this, year after year? Every year the prospect of his becoming a viable NFL quarterback again becomes more farfetched. And not only that but if Kaepernick were true to his own stated principles, he wouldn’t want to have anything to do with the league at this point anyway. In 2021, he famously likened the NFL draft to a slave auction: “What they don’t want you to understand is what’s being established is a power dynamic. Before they put you on the field, teams poke, prod and examine you searching for any defect that might affect your performance. No boundary respect. No dignity left intact.”

Now, Kaepernick today wouldn’t be going through the NFL draft, but why would he want to do any business at all with people whom he believes routinely engage in a sinister power dynamic that strips the dignity from his peers? The answer is as revolting as it is obvious. As Kaepernick’s NFL career recedes into memory, it takes his relevance along with it.

Colin Kaepernick needs the people he no doubt thinks of as the old racists who run the NFL far more than they need him. And he doesn’t need to rejoin the NFL to benefit from them; all he has to do is go through this tired charade every year of appearing to be fit and ready to play. Then he can charge that the NFL is so systemically racist that he has once again been denied his chance to shine. It is from the resentment and hatred that this claim generates that Colin Kaepernick profits, and so he will keep it alive as long as he possibly can. When he is in his forties and older, he won’t be able to sustain it, so he has to make hay while the sun shines.

The real game here isn’t football; it’s faux victimhood and the bogus claims of bigotry that fuel all the posturing. In that game, Colin Kaepernick is a sure hall-of-famer.