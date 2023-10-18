Hilton Hotel in Houston to Hold Hamas (Terrorist) Conference

By

This is actually good news. No, great news. The Hilton Hotel in Houston planned to allow a Hamas conference. Yes, supporters of terrorism were going to meet and congratulate themselves for being modern day Nazi’s—here in the United States.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The below call went out to call Hilton and demand they not allow Nazi’s to hold a conference.

Early yesterday the event was cancelled. As for me, maybe they should have held the event—then arrested all attendees for sedition, hate crimes and deport those they could—the rest put in jail, without a trial, just as the DOJ has done to those in the Capitol on January 6.

We need to isolate the terrorist in America—no jobs. If you are a law student that supports terrorism, you failed the ethics portion of the Bar—you can become a bar tender or taco filler instead. It is time we stop cuddling people supporting criminal activity.

Subject: PLEASE CONTACT HILTON HOTELS/HILTON HONORS

PASS THIS TO YOUR FRIENDS …

Hilton Hotels will be hosting a conference for Hamas supporters in Houston Oct. 27-29. Organizer is the U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights.



Notoriously proud Jew and Christian haters Rashida Tlaib, Linda Sarsour, Marc Lamont Hill, and Omar Barghouti are among the featured hate-mongering speakers. This conference will foment even more hatred in the U.S.



CALL HILTON HOTELS TO VOICE YOUR OBJECTION and remind them they’re breaking their own policy:



“In compliance with the U.S. Patriot Act as well as international anti-terrorism rules, Hilton does not support organizations that engage in terrorist activities or are involved in any acts dangerous to human life that are in violation of the criminal laws of any country where we operate.”



CALL HILTON HOTELS: 901 374 5000



Hilton Houston-Post Oak by the Galleria



2001 Post Oak Blvd, Houston, TX 77056



Call Us



+1 713-961-9300



Email:

Hilton CEO: Christopher Nassetta at Chris.Nassetta@Hilton.com