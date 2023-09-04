By

Why would a nurse, a professional with dignity, want to return to an organization that fired them because they wanted to protect their health? Can this, or any hospital be trusted by nurses, doctors or patients—if the hospitals forces people to take dangerous drugs, wear worthless masks—if they do not know the basics of health, why trust them with your life?

“MaineGeneral health in Augusta has reached out to health-care workers, many of whom were denied unemployment compensation after they were fired, according to The Maine Wire.

Former registered nurse Terry Poland shared the message she received from the employer that booted her.

“You were once a proud member of the MaineGeneral team. Would you consider rejoining us? We would be pleased to discuss options with you,” the facility told her in a text, per The Maine Wire.

“As you know, nearly 2 years ago MaineGeneral had to comply with a state mandate for COVID-19 vaccination. We lost a number of great employees as a result, including you,” Maine General continued, noting that the vaccination rule has been waived by the state.

This hospital took actions that harmed professionals, patients and the community. They showed hate for Christians—why trust them now? Glad to see the nurses refuse to return to an incompetent hospital.

Hospital That Fired Nurses for Refusing Vaccines Now Begging Them to Return

By Jack Davis, The Western Journal, 9/2/23 https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/09/hospital-fired-nurses-refusing-vaccines-now-begging-return/

A Maine health-care provider wants the nurses it fired during the pandemic for refusing to be vaccinated against the coronavirus to come back to work.

Despite hard economic times after losing her job, Poland, who made about $75,000 a year before being fired, was not tempted.

“I was livid. Like, how dare you force me out of a career that I’ve dedicated my whole life to, taken away my livelihood, my ability to earn a good income, and now you think I’m gonna come grovel back to you?” Poland said.

“I don’t hardly think so. And that’s the attitude of most everybody that I’ve been in contact with since yesterday.”

Poland would not accept the mRNA vaccines.

“I knew enough not to take it. I’ve been a nurse long enough to know I need to question what new products are. I’m not going to be the first one to jump on board of an experiment,” she said, noting that her Christian convictions also came into play over concern for the use of fetal tissues in developing the drug.

The result was that she was fired and accused of misconduct, which meant she could not collect unemployment benefits, according to The Maine Wire.

Joy McKenna, director of communications for MaineGeneral, said only “a few people” have been interested in returning.

Some nurses who were fired and later fought back in court have scored victories.

Roswell Park Comprehensive Care Center has been ordered to reinstate nurse Wendy Cooper and negotiate retroactive pay and benefits with her, according to The Buffalo News.

State Supreme Court Justice Emilio Colaiacovo ruled this week that an arbitrator’s decision that went against Cooper was “irrational, violative of public policy and contrary to the interests of justice.”

“Ms. Cooper is an unfortunate victim in the wake of excesses exhibited by governors, administrators, legislatures, and yes, even the judiciary,” the ruling said. “All too frequently did critical thinking and the exercise of personal liberties expire at the altar of false righteousness, fear and authority.”