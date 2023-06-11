‘How dare you!’ Garman support of Crye recall upsets GOP chair in Shasta

By

A Republican Supervisor in Shasta County is on the cusp of a possible Recall. His crime? He, along with a majority of supervisors voted to have HONEST elections in the County. In other words, no machines, paper ballots. You would think the California Republican Party would be jumping for joy over this? Did you read the press release Jessica Patterson sent out congratulating the Supervisors for agreeing to honest elections. You didn’t because Patterson didn’t. Remember, she is famous for saying “California has fair and honest elections”. So dead people on the ballot, unaudited machine voting, ballot harvesting, counting votes in secret

“The California Republican party needs to get behind Supervisor Crye—and denounce supervisor Garman, a “Republican”, for supporting dishonest elections and wanting an honest supervisor thrown off the Board.

I CHALLENGE THE CALIFORNIA RPEUBLICAN PARTY TO STAND UP FOR HONEST ELECTIONS. IMMEDIATELY USE RESOURCES TO PROTECT SUPERVISOR CRYE, DENOUNCE SUPERVISOR GARMAN—AND DEMAND HONEST ELECTIONS, PAPER BALLOTS, IN ALL COUNTIES. TO DO LESS IS TO SUPPORT THE DEMOCRATS IN THEIR CONTINUED EFFORT TO MAKE CALIFORNAI A BANANA REPUBLIC. Jessica, send out your press release now. I will publish it.

‘How dare you!’ Garman support of Crye recall upsets GOP chair

by Ashley Gardner, Mike Mangas, KRCR, 6/7/23 https://krcrtv.com/news/local/tempers-flare-after-garman-wears-shirt-supporting-crye-recall-at-supervisors-meeting

REDDING, Calif. — Tensions were high as the Shasta County Supervisors met to discuss the budget after Tim Garman wore a shirt supporting the recall of fellow supervisor Kevin Crye.

In a statement to KRCR about his decision to wear the shirt to the meeting Garman said, “Yesterday, we decided to bring back the code of conduct at a future meeting. The way Cathy Darling Allen was attacked and bullied was more than I can take. What would it say about me as a man of Christian faith to sit back and not say anything. The bullying has to stop. Hate has to stop.”

For his part, Crye called the move a distraction from the work they were supposed to be focused on and called for an end to “virtue signaling.”

Several of the meeting’s attendees were upset with Garman for the move, including the chair of the Shasta County Republican Party who wrote the following letter to Garman:

“Dear Mr. Garman,

As the Shasta County Republican Central Committee Chair and citizen of District 2 I am appalled at your conduct AND ATTIRE today.

PLEASE ASK BOS CHAIR PATRICK JONES FOR A RECESS SO YOU CAN CHANGE YOUR ATTIRE.

The entire county, state, nation, and globe are watching our political environment. All five of the Shasta County BOS officials are Republican, which means I have the duty of representing ALL of you. My job becomes extremely challenging when you make the board room a hostile work environment by calling for the removal of a fellow member. “Virtue Signalling” your way into 15 minutes of fame will lose you votes, party-affiliation, and could cause extreme backlash on the part of our community.

You attended the February Republican Dinner and heard Rep. Doug LaMalfa state President Reagan’s 11th commandment.

The Eleventh Commandment was a phrase used by the President of the United States Ronald Reagan during his 1966 campaign for Governor of California. The Commandment reads: “Thou shalt not speak ill of any fellow Republican.”

What you have done is open the door for many within the Republican party to call for your resignation from the party and office. I know the photos will be used against you and could lead to continued disruption in the BOS boardroom as D2 and other Republicans seek to oust you from office.

Please ask for an immediate recess, remove the hostile t-shirt, and apologize to the audience and the public. My duties as the Chair of the SCRCC mean that I represent you and all the members of that board. You have gravely crossed the line and MUST re-elevate and redeem yourself, just as Chair Jones did yesterday in front of the county, state, and nation, and globe. Be a mentor to the people you represent, not a divider.

If you cannot bring yourself to make amends, please resign as a member of the Republican Party and step down from the Shasta County BOS. We will run and support qualified people who are not personally calling for hostility in the halls of our government.

Wear your shirt in your garage, mowing your lawn, but not at official public meetings. You cannot even vote for the recall yourself. How dare you!

Sincerely,

Dr. Daniel Sloan, Chair

Shasta County Republican Central Committee“