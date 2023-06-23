By

Democrats have had no problem opening the borders to drug, terrorists, criminals and sex slavers. The worst of the slavers are those that bring in little kids.

If that is not enough the Democrats demands that as many babies as possible, mostly babies of color, be killed via legalized abortion.

This is a film you need to see, to explain the results of Open Borders on children.

This is what the Democrats have done to children. Where is the outrage?

How ‘Sound of Freedom’ Movie Can Be Disruptive Force to End Child Sex Slavery

“Sound of Freedom” arrives in theaters July Fourth. The movie tells the story of Tim Ballard, who, after working as a special agent for years at the Department of Homeland Security, quit his job and embarked on a mission to rescue child-trafficking victims. (Photo: Angel Studios/”Sound of Freedom”)

COMMENTARY BY Virginia Allen, Daily Signal, 6/22/23

Years ago, I started praying a simple prayer: “Lord, break my heart for what breaks yours. I want to weep over what you weep over and rejoice over what you rejoice over.”

That prayer is not entirely original as the words are similar to the popular Christian song “Hosanna,” but over the years, the prayer has become a personal cry of my heart.

Bad news, sin, and human depravity is in no short supply in our world today. We are confronted with tragedy and evil when we turn on the news or even when we open social media. So, what do we do when the brutality of abortion, the horror of war, or the evil of child sexual exploitation is before us?

I asked that question Tuesday night after attending the red carpet premiere of the new film “Sound of Freedom” at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C.

The movie tells the story of Tim Ballard, portrayed by actor Jim Caviezel, best known for his role in “The Passion of the Christ.” After working as a special agent for years at the Department of Homeland Security, Ballard quit his job and embarked on a mission to save child-trafficking victims. Today, he runs the organization Operation Underground Railroad and works with law enforcement to rescue children from the darkest recesses of our world.

As the credits began to roll at the end of the film, and I felt the weight of the reality of child trafficking, I was reminded of that prayer I have prayed so many times before—“Lord, break my heart for what breaks yours. I want to weep over what you weep over and rejoice over what you rejoice over.”

I believe that the Lord is weeping over the fact that there are more people in slavery today than at any other time in history, and millions of them are children. The Lord is weeping over the fact that human trafficking is an estimated $150 billion annual industry.

It’s easy to become numb to this evil, because “What can I do?”

Some will be called, like Ballard, to surrender all to the Lord and follow a call to work in the field of anti-human trafficking, whether in law enforcement, special operations, for the State Department, or a nonprofit like International Justice Mission.

But for myself and for many who watch “Sound of Freedom,” we will still wake up the next day, go to work, take care of our families, and continue to live the life before us. But that does not mean we do nothing. I invite you to first see the film in theaters the week of July Fourth. Then, if you believe in the power of prayer, would you join me in asking God to break our hearts for what breaks His and bring an end to the exploitation of children in America and around the world.

And for those who feel called, consider partnering with an organization that is working to rescue and restore trafficked children.

On today’s edition of the “Problematic Women” podcast, we give an honest review of the “Sound of Freedom” and explain one simple way we can stop contributing to human trafficking.

Also on today’s show, we celebrate one year since Roe v. Wade was overturned. Plus, we caught up with a former NFL player-turned-pro-life advocate to ask his advice on where the fight for life stands. And as always, we’ll be crowning our “Problematic Woman of the Week.”