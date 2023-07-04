By

Thanks to nature, not Newsom, we have a temporary reprieve from the disastrous water policies. Thanks to Newsom and the Democrats, we still have disastrous energy policies. The headlines below are just the start of the brownouts and blackouts we will see this summer, courtesy of the Hollywood Slicky.

“Power restored after thousands of SMUD customers in south Sacramento impacted by outage” https://www.kcra.com/article/sacramento-smud-outage-june-2023/44407455

“2,000 customers without power in East Bay due to high heat” https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/east-bay-power-outage-caused-by-high-temperatures/

Hundreds of Palm Springs residents will have power outages as sweltering heat begins

Council members blast short notice, question need for grid work in summer

Paul Albani-Burgio Palm Springs Desert Sun, 7/2/23 https://www.desertsun.com/story/news/local/palm-springs/2023/06/29/hundreds-to-go-without-power-in-palm-springs-over-next-2-weeks/70371632007/

Just as triple-digit heat seems to be here to stay for the summer, hundreds of Palm Springs residents will have power outages over the next two weeks.

The first were set for Thursday night. Southern California Edison’s website showed maintenance outages scheduled between 11 p.m. Thursday and 4 a.m. Friday in an unspecified number of homes north of Tahquitz Canyon Way, roughly between Sunrise Way and Farrell Drive.

Six more sets of outages will follow on July 5, 6, 10, 11 and 12. SoCal Edison’s website does not specify how many customers are affected by each outage, nor does it break down how many are homes and businesses.

City council members admonished representatives of the utility at a council meeting Thursday over what one member called an increase in recent outages and a lack of timely notice.

Councilmember Jeffrey Bernstein said the council has been hearing from residents concerned about significantly more planned and unplanned outages in the city, which he said cause particular difficulty for residents.

Representatives of the company attending Thursday’s meeting said the outages are often the results of efforts to upgrade the company’s grid infrastructure, which spans much of the state. They also apologized for falling short when communicating about outages and said the council should let them know when it hears from members of the public that the company did not provide adequate notice.

On Thursday, the utility’s website showed almost 1,300 SoCal Edison customers in Palm Springs would be affected by planned outages. Following Thursday night’s round of outages, the numbers Friday afternoon were listed as 197 customers and six outages.

Councilmember Lisa Middleton said she understands the importance of maintenance but that the company must consider the wisdom of doing maintenance work that will require outages during the summer, given the extreme summer heat in the Coachella Valley.