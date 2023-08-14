Is the Cancel Culture Being Cancelled by Song and Consumer Action?

By

In 1985 Lee Greewood wrote and sang the first of a series of patriotic, Pro-American, songs, “God Bless the USA”. The Left went crazy. Then for years’ folks like the Dixie Chicks and others in the country western genre started singing anti-American songs—of course the Dixie Chicks can now be found singing at your local gas station/Subway shop.

A few weeks ago Jason Aldean published his song, “Try that in a small town” and the Left went crazy and drove them into therapy. Now we have Oliver Anthony, a previously unknown singer going on to publish a massive hit—a hit on the Washington Elite—the Uniparty of rich, racist, haters for freedom, free speech and working people.

“The attention is well-earned. In “Rich Men North of Richmond,” the young man has captured the heartache of watching the American Dream slowly slip away, unattainable and rotting in the street on the nightly news.

Oliver Anthony sings about the soul-crushing task of trying to make a living among all the parasites infecting society in 2023. It defies explanation. It simply must be experienced.

Jason Howerton has a lot more detail in a Twitter thread. Apparently, Anthony has had offers from big-time country recording artists to help him produce a record. Check it out for the personal struggles Anthony has overcome to get to this point.

Note that Bud Light and its trolling of women has cancelled that brand. Further note that affirmative action, government approved discrimination has been cancelled by the Supreme Court. And, one by one colleges are ending their KKK inspired DIE—Diversity, Inclusivity and Equity—a killer of freedom.

While it will take time to unwind the hate, racism and totalitarianism of the Cancel Culture, it has begun to happen—led by song.



The Song That Screams From America’s Soul: Oliver Anthony’s ‘Rich Men North of Richmond’

BY JEFF REYNOLDS, PJ Media, 8/12/23 https://pjmedia.com/columns/jeff-reynolds/2023/08/12/the-song-that-screams-from-americas-soul-oliver-anthonys-rich-men-north-of-richmond-n1718583

A song came to life and took flight on YouTube this week. It was posted on August 8, and by late Friday it already had 3.1 million views. It hit #1 on iTunes. Some young guy nobody ever heard of sang a song in the woods in front of his deer stand, with his dogs lying at his feet, and it immediately captured the soul of America.

I haven’t been this affected by music since the first (and second, and hundredth, and thousandth) time I heard “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down” or “The Weight” by The Band. Oliver Anthony, with a slightly different style, has just as much soul in his voice as Levon Helm.

Just sit back and experience this:

The soul in his voice matches his absolute mastery of the current mood of flyover America, in which we see our culture, our heritage, and our very ability to make a living crumbling before our eyes.

Oliver has expressed his shock and gratitude at the sudden attention, announcing a couple of free shows coming up to take advantage of his new found fame:

I’ll reproduce the lyrics here, but they’re only one aspect of this song. The gut-wrenching quality of his voice drives this home in ways you feel more than you hear.

I’ve been selling my soul, working all day

Overtime hours, bullsh** pay

So I can sit out here and waste my life away

Drag back home and drown my troubles away

It’s a damn shame

What the world’s gotten to

People like me, people like you

Wish I could just wake up and it not be true

But it is

Oh it is

Livin’ in the new world, with an old soul

The rich men north of Richmond

Lord knows they all just wanna have total control

Wanna know what you think, wanna know what you do

And they don’t think you know, but I know that you do

Your dollar ain’t sh**, and it’s taxed to no end

Cuz of rich men north of Richmond

I wish politicians would look out for miners

Not just minors on an island somewhere

Lord we got folks in the street, ain’t got nothin’ to eat

And the obese milkin’ welfare

God if you’re five foot three and you’re three hundred pounds

Taxes ought not to pay for your bags of fudge rounds

Young men are putting themselves six feet in the ground

Cuz all this damn country does is keep on kicking them down

Lord, it’s a damn shame

What the world’s gotten to

For people like me and people like you

Wish I could just wake up and it not be true

But it is, oh, it is

Living in the new world with an old soul

These rich men north of Richmond

Lord knows they all just want to have total control

Wanna know what you think, wanna know what you do

And they don’t think you know, but I know that you do

‘Cause your dollar ain’t sh** and it’s taxed to no end

Cuz of rich men north of Richmond

I’ve been selling my soul working all day

Overtime hours for bullsh** pay

The song is masterful enough, with its reconstruction-era imagery of rich men in a faraway capital north of Richmond, but what absolutely set me back on my pins was the line, “Livin’ in the new world, with an old soul.” It puts into a simple lyric the feeling we all have inside us that our society is out of phase, out of its proper time.

I don’t know when I’m going to stop listening to this on loop, but it won’t be any time soon. This captures the very best of Americana.

You can follow Oliver Anthony on X at @AintGottaDollar.