Itzler: The sinister reason why Democrats are after Trump

This story speaks for itself. The bottom line is that the Trump indictments are NOT against him—but against anyone willing to tell the truth about the Fascist State of America. Generalissimo Franco would be proud of Generalissimo Biden.

The sinister reason why Democrats are after Trump

By Robin M. Itzler, American Thinker, 8/18/23 https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2023/08/the_sinister_reason_why_democrats_are_after_trump.html

Think back to the scene in Schindler’s List where Kraków Jews are forced to build their own prison housing at the Kraków-Płaszów concentration camp. Diana Reiter, one of Kraków’s first female architects, insists they are incorrectly pouring the cement foundation. She tells fellow Jews and Nazi guards that, if they continue, the buildings will soon fall as the foundation will not hold the structure. Overhearing the commotion, Reiter is brought to Amon Goeth, commandant of the Kraków-Płaszów concentration camp in what is now German-occupied Poland.

By this time, everyone has stopped working. Goeth quietly and intently listens to Rieter, who introduces herself and shares her architectural background. She quickly explains the problem and how to remedy it. When she has finished, Goeth nonchalantly takes out his gun and shoots her, instantly killing Rieter. Then, annoyed, Goeth turns to the other Nazi guards and tells them to redo the cement foundation in the that way Reiter had described.

By killing Reiter, the sadistic Goeth imparted an important message to the horrified Jews who had just seen what happened: If I can kill this important architect, who knows how we can properly build this camp, I can kill any of you.

That is the same message Marxist Democrats district attorneys (with the full support of the Biden administration, its alphabet agencies, and RINOs/Never Trumpers) are telling America First Patriots. If we can go after former President Donald J. Trump, who is substantially leading in Republican primary polling, has substantial support across the United States, and looks to be Joe Biden’s opponent in the 2024 presidential election, we can go after you!

As Donald Trump frequently says, “They’re not after me. They are after you. I’m just in the way.”