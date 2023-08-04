Joe Collins for President!!!  Stop Laughing–He is Serious

By

Elections bring out serious people who want to make a difference, folks with an agenda to fix the community or nation. The election process is for those who care enough to spend their time and effort to get the public to understand the problems we have.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Then you have those who are comedians, porn stars, grifters and deadbeats wanting publicity.

Joe Collins is thinking of running for President? Who is he? Just a guy who refused to pay child support for several children and the County of San Diego had to sue him. When asked to take a blood test he announced his blood is SO rare, they would have to pay him $15 million to do the blood test. He raised north of $10 running against Maxine Waters, stayed in the best hotels around the nation and the best of restaurants.

When he asked for the LAGOP endorsement for Congress he gave this speech: “I donated $10,000 to the LAGOP, now endorse me.”

While CRP Chair Jessica Patterson was unendorsing conservative GOP nominees—she supported this embarrassment to the Republican Party. Since then he moved to Texas, claimed he was raising billions of dollars for an entertainment center and announced a race for Congress from the Houston area.

Now he is accusing Gov. DeSantis of being a 1950’s style racist—based on statements made by the Left, not the Governor. Collins used the race card to raise money in the past—and looks like he is doing it again.

Why is the Republican Party in trouble in California? They support people like Collins and have a jihad against conservatives.

Ron DeSantis Shows Echoes of Bull Connor Pushing Joseph Collins Jr. Closer to Declaring His Candidacy for President

Johnathan SmartURBT, 8/1/23 https://urbtnews.com/ron-desantis-shows-echoes-of-bull-connor-pushing-joseph-collins-jr-closer-to-declaring-his-candidacy-for-president/?fbclid=IwAR0DxxvFH53T6H5ZutaKz9soP8QSySHgdLI8xo5PJBcDRoix-uVLcOnsG90

Ron DeSantis Shows Echoes of Bull Connor Pushing Joseph Collins Jr. Closer to Declaring His Candidacy for President. Recently, there have been calls for accountability and addressing structural racism within the United States. That conversation includes teaching Black history in schools, and ensuring that the harrowing stories of slavery and segregation are not lost. Unfortunately, despite these calls, some Republican lawmakers are doing everything within their power to whitewash American history. Their attempts range from trying to ban the teaching of actual history and passing laws that promote revisionist history. They even go as far as saying that slavery was beneficial to Black people. It is shocking, and it is unacceptable.

Ron DeSantis’ racist comments about slavery being beneficial to Black people put in mind Bull Connor. Particularly outrageous within the 2023 Florida curriculum are standards that suggest there was some benefit to slavery. Guidelines include instruction on “how slaves developed skills, which in some instances could be applied for their personal benefit.” DeSantis has suggested “slavery was actually good for them.”

Ron DeSantis Pushing Joseph Collins Jr. Closer to Declaring His Candidacy for President

Presidential candidate Joseph Collins Jr. speaks out against Governor DeSantis. He questions the validity of having an open racist in the White House. “I have had many battles in my life because the people in power may not be racist, but the laws on the books are. Slavery was and is real! This this type of non-sense pushes me closer to declaring my candidacy,” says Collins.

Joseph Collins Jr. may declare his Presidential bid amid racist comments from Ron Desantis

https://JosephCollinsJr.com

ADVERTISEMENT

The remarks by DeSantis carry echoes of Bull Connor’s legacy. Connor was a notorious segregationist and racist. He served as the Commissioner of Public Safety in Birmingham, Alabama, during the civil rights movement. He was infamous for his brutal police tactics. His tactics included the use of dogs and fire hoses against peaceful black protesters. Like DeSantis, Connor also believed that black people were inferior. He believed their subjugation was necessary for the proper functioning of society. So, when DeSantis made comments that sounded eerily similar to Connor’s ideology, it’s no surprise that people were outraged.

DeSantis carry echoes of Bull Connor’s legacy. Connor was a notorious segregationist and racist

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has been caught in multiple instances downplaying or outright ignoring the suffering of Black and Brown Americans. Under the 2023 Florida curriculum, there are standards that suggest there was some benefit to slavery. The comments from DeSantis are outrageous and deeply offensive to African Americans and other minorities who have experienced the generational trauma. After-effects of slavery, segregation, and institutionalized discrimination, you would think he would be more sensitive.

ADVERTISEMENT

Slavery in America was real. It was dehumanizing and immoral. The separation of black families by slave owner, the rape of black women at the and the emasculation of black men are reasons why one would understand DeSantis’ call to eviserate Black History. But it is American history! It is the very thing that built the economic backbone of America.

The attempts to erase history and promote false facts about the experiences of people of color in America is not limited to Governor DeSantis. Several other lawmakers across the United States have aimed to pass laws eliminating the academic framework that explores systemic racism, institutionalized discrimination, and their impact on laws, policies, and practices. The lawmakers fear that by giving such knowledge the next generation of primarily White Americans may gain a fuller understanding of why racial equality has yet to be achieved, as well as why remedies such as affirmative action and reparations for descendants of enslaved people are not so unreasonable.

These laws that aim to control the narrative about history and eradicate portions of existence – Ron DeSantis Shows Echoes of Bull Connor

The fear of White backlash to these incisive conversations is not new. It has been a long-running tactic used to suppress attempts to address systemic racism and eliminate the disparities in education and wealth. These laws that aim to control the narrative about history and eradicate portions of existence are a blatant attempt to do just that, as no timeline can include teaching history without highlighting the atrocities and struggles of Black Americans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Erasing history and teaching a distorted version of American history only perpetuates harmful stereotypes and false ideas about systemic racism within our country. Ron DeSantis and other lawmakers must be held accountable for their actions and prevented from stifling the truth about Black history in the United States.

Connor-style tactics still plague communities of color today—from mass incarceration to voter ID laws. These policies are often sold under the guise of “safety” and “law and order,” but the underlying racism remains. Joseph Collins Jr. is proof that these tactics are still employed in an effort to keep marginalized voices out of positions of power.

ADVERTISEMENT

The public eyes of the nation are on Joseph Collins Jr . He stands on the cusp of a historic presidential declaration. His journey to this moment has been anything but easy. His struggle is rooted in something much bigger than himself.

A better future requires acknowledging the past. Examining the impacts that slavery has had on our society in a realistice way is a start towards healing America. Only by taking responsibility for our actions and learning from past injustices can we move towards a better and unified future. Taking these action can dismantle systemic racism for once and for all.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ron DeSantis Shows Echoes of Bull Connor Pushing Joseph Collins Jr. Closer to Declaring His Candidacy for President