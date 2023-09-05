Kaiser Permanente:  DEI Training Means Three Year Olds ARE Transgendered

By

Now the medical profession, using DEI, has determined that a three year old can DECIDE they are transgendered—even though they can not spell the word. In fact, some are suggesting the parents decide, BEFORE the baby is born, that the baby is transgendered. My guess, in a previous life they believed that putting leeches on a sick person was a good thing.

“As part of the hospital system’s DEI training, medical employees were expected to watch a video with children explaining they knew they were transgender at age 3 and 4.

“Many transgender people have ALWAYS known their true gender,” the video said.

“My name is Rose. I’m a transgender girl. I was born a boy, but I always knew that I was a girl,” a child said.

Actually, this proves that mental illness could start at a very young age. What do you think—can a three year old determine their gender?

‘Horrified’ hospital employee leaks DEI training pushing 3-year-olds identifying as transgender

‘Many transgender people have ALWAYS known their true gender,’ the DEI training from Kaiser Permanente said

By Hannah Grossman Fox News, 9/4/23 https://www.foxnews.com/media/horrified-hospital-employee-leaks-dei-training-promoting-3-year-olds-identifying-as-tran

Detransitioned teen Chloe Cole: I’m afraid my generation will be led astray

Former transgender kid, Chloe Cole, shares the complications she deals with every day as a result of medical interventions she was subjected to after being diagnosed with gender dysphoria. “I’m not sure whether it’ll even go away,” she said.

A “horrified” hospital employee at Kaiser Permanente leaked a sex change training for diversity, equity and inclusion, which promoted the idea that a 3-year-old can be transgender.

“The employee, who wishes to remain anonymous for fear of losing her job, was horrified,” according to the Wednesday report from Libs of TikTok.

Rose’s dad then explained the child would write notes to Santa Claus and the Tooth Fairy asking to be turned into a girl.

An adult trans-identified man said, “When I was 3, I decided that I was going to be a father and marry Janet Jackson.”

A mom proceeded to explain how her trans child, Elie, was “a girl in her heart and brain” by age 4.

Another individual said they were “non-binary,” meaning they were never a man or a woman.

Kaiser Permanente released a statement to Fox News Digital clarifying that the training did not endorse the use of medical interventions among children in the age group.

Kaiser Permanente released a statement clarifying that they do not offer medical treatments to 3 and 4-year old children who identify as trans.

“While the video includes two children speaking about how they view their gender identity, the video does not speak to any adolescent transgender care or treatment plans. Kaiser Permanente does not provide hormone treatments or gender-affirming surgery to 3 and 4-year-olds,” the statement said.

Medical professionals have been promoting what some may consider fringe ideas about gender ideology.

For example, Diane Ehrensaft, a director of a gender clinic at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital, claimed kids can identify as trans “Tootsie Roll Pops,” “Gender Smoothies” and “Gender Minotaurs.”

Ehrensaft claimed these identities were part of the “Gender Revolution.”

“Now, we’ve got genders moving boulders, and it makes a lot of people nervous,” Ehrensaft said.

Dr. Lauren T. Roth, a pediatrician and professor at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, said gender ideology must be adopted by parents “at birth or even before,” and proceeded to criticize the colors pink and blue for putting “expectations” on a baby.

A military physician, David Klein, made an astonishing claim about the potential for sex changes to cure psychotic symptoms in patients. The Pentagon distanced themselves from his claims after Fox News Digital reached out for comment.

When treatments – such as hormones and sex change operations were “optimized,” according to Klein –, psychotic conditions could “melt away.”

“We see higher rates of psychotic conditions and other conditions that might jump out. I think people might be like, ‘Perhaps transgender people are inherently at higher risk for schizophrenia.’ But by looking at these data, in reality the [psychotropic] medications prescribed sometimes may indicate that one’s mental health is suffering,” Dr. Klein said. “And I think that from a clinician’s perspective, or somebody that treats a lot of folks in this scenario, I think these medications and these diagnoses happen when there’s not enough care from the start.”

Dr. Stanley Goldfarb of Do No Harm, an organization seeking to restore the medical profession to the Hippocratic Oath, told Fox News Digital that the medical literature does not support minors being given hormones and puberty blockers as a standard of practice.

“The problem is what’s going to happen 15 years later, how many of these girls that go through this are going to be miserable and how many are going to be satisfied? I don’t know,” he said.