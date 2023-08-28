Kamala-Harris-Thought-Her-Womens-Equality-Day-Video-Was-a-Good-Idea-Then-Riley-Gaines-Showed-Up

By

Kamala Harris does not like women. In fact, she supports men taking over women’s sports. She opposes privacy for girls—she supports boys taking showers with girls. Literally, she wants women out of the public place—except for her. But, then she got to be Vice President and have a political career, not because of her brilliance (she can’t put a sentence together—she got it the old fashioned way).

As President Reagan said, politics is the second oldest profession—and Kamala Harris has mixed both.

The vice president’s attempt to score points on “Women’s Equality Day” was doused by a reality check from Riley Gaines: “This is satire, right?”

Since the onset of their administration, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have stood as champions of leftist causes to erode women’s spaces, expose children to sexual content, and far too many cause irreversible harm to further transgenderism.

Saturday, as Harris gaslighted with snippets from an array of previously delivered word salads, former NCAA swimmer and Independent Women’s Forum advisor Gaines spoke to what the policies Democrats have embraced have actually been doing to women’s rights.

“On Women’s Equality Day, we celebrate a monumental step forward in the expansion of voting rights. We also recommit to the fight to secure and safeguard the freedom to vote for all Americans,” captioned the post on Harris’ X account.

Sharing it, Gaines called out the vice president’s claim to be “Scared of losing the rights we fought so hard to win” and slammed it as “this is satire, right? [Because] I know you [can’t] possibly be referencing women when you’re actively taking away our rights to privacy, safety, and equal opportunity. Sports, prisons, domestic violence shelters, sororities… You’re a sell out.”

The former collegiate swimmer, who herself had been subjected alongside her teammates to sharing a locker room with a male athlete who exposed his genitalia to them, wasn’t alone in criticizing Harris’ virtue-signal as others piled on with shots of their own.

Many called attention to the growing inability of leftists to even define what a woman is.

Others asserted that there was no error on the part of the vice president and that her actions were entirely in line with the broader platform of her party, or as one person put it, “She knows what she’s doing. She just doesn’t care.”

The indifference presented was not exclusive to Harris as Biden too was called out for it over the weekend. Aside from prioritizing Women’s Equality Day on social media while limiting a statement marking the two-year anniversary of the deaths of 13 American service members killed in Afghanistan to the White House website, the president had snubbed yet another group with his latest vacation.

Evidently, the time sacrificed from his Lake Tahoe trip to do a photo-op at the site of the wildfire disaster in Maui needed to be recovered, and so Biden skipped out on attending a White House ceremony to honor the WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces after player A’ja Wilson had called him out online over inviting the Stanley Cup champion Las Vegas Golden Knights.

As previously reported, Fox News’ Peter Doocy had noted Friday, “When they initially announced this event, it said the president and the first lady were going to host the Aces today, but then they extended their vacation, they were supposed to get back yesterday.”

“Now they don’t get back until tomorrow, so that is how you wind up getting feted at the White House by the vice president, instead of by the president. We don’t know what he’s doing today, but his motorcade is on the move somewhere in the South Lake Tahoe area,” added Doocy.