You know crime is bad when an original National Socialist Democrat starts complaining about crime.

Yet he still does not call for the repeal of Prop. 47 and 57. He does not call for the end of no cash bail. Rhanna does not call for the Recall of Gascon in L.A, Price in Alameda or called for the recall of Boudin in San Fran. He is an opportunist. The good news is that he still has his Second amendment rights—which he wants to take away from you.

Khanna: Some California Cities Have ‘Huge’ Crime Issue Because They ‘Aren’t Enforcing the Law’

IAN HANCHETT, Breitbart, 9/27/23 https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2023/09/27/khanna-some-california-cities-have-huge-crime-issue-because-they-arent-enforcing-the-law/

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) stated that “crime is a huge issue and we need to have better law enforcement” in some cities in California and “You can’t just break into a Target or Walgreens and not have consequences. You can’t just engage in carjacking and not have consequences.”

Khanna said, “Well, there’s no doubt that in certain cities in California that crime is a huge issue and we need to have better law enforcement. You can’t just break into a Target or Walgreens and not have consequences. You can’t just engage in carjacking and not have consequences. People do have to be arrested if they commit these crimes, and they have to be held accountable. In Silicon Valley, we have $10 trillion of market value. We have a lot of businesses. And we have — we enforce the law. We have basic public safety in San Jose, in Fremont, and other safety [sic], which makes it some of the best areas to raise families. And I believe that should be the standard around California.”

He added that in his district, there is public safety and “we value our police officers. We value public safety.” And touted Sunnyvale as one example of a model for the whole state in his district.

Khanna concluded, “There are some of the cities that aren’t enforcing the law, and it’s wrong.”