L.A. D.A. George Gascon (Soros owned):  Free speech is UnAmerican

George Gascon is clear—in his Banana Republic Free Speech is forbidden. Discussion of issues, views other than his are a capital offense.

“”The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday it will no longer post news or other content on Twitter, citing “unchecked vitriol” on the social media platform, including in comments on the office’s page.

“As a prosecutor’s office, we uphold the principles of justice, fairness and equality for all,” according to a statement released Tuesday. “The rise in unchecked vitriol targeting marginalized communities, false information, lack of community guideline enforcement or mechanisms to otherwise address these issues, has left us with no other choice.”

Like in “1984”—truth is fiction and fiction is truth. For those how live in Los Angeles, you are living in a Banana Republic—the next step is for the D.A. to have you arrested for disturbing his peace.

LA District Attorney’s Office Abandons Twitter Due to “Unchecked Vitriol”

Westside Current, 6/7/23 https://www.westsidecurrent.com/news/la-district-attorneys-office-abandons-twitter-due-to-unchecked-vitriol/article_548be2e6-0557-11ee-b585-3f0829c62c43.html?utm_source=westsidecurrent.com&utm_campaign=%2Fnews%2Fla-district-attorneys-office-abandons-twitter-due-to-unchecked-vitriol%2Farticle-548be2e6-0557-11ee-b585-3f0829c62c43.html%3Fmode%3Demail%26-dc%3D1686185102&utm_medium=auto%20alert%20email&utm_content=read%20more

The office noted that “remains committed to transparency and accessibility” and it will continue to post its content on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and LinkedIn, along with its website at da.lacounty.gov.

“While we respect the principles of the First Amendment, we also recognize that the comments regularly posted on our Twitter page have violated no only our own standards of conduct, but have had the potential to harm members of our community. As a government agency, we have a duty to promote a safe and inclusive environment, and are unwilling to serve as a space for the dissemination of harmful and hateful content.”