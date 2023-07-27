By

The LA Metro is losing riders and has a massive deficit. So, they want to lower the fare to get more riders—to do so they will increase the deficit, meaning taxpayers will finance the effort to lose more riders and money.

Who knows how bad L.A. will be by 2028—probably making San Fran looking good. L.A. may no longer be safe enough for the Olympics.

L.A. Metro Introduces Fare Capping Tech

Planetizen, 7/23/23 https://www.planetizen.com/news/2023/07/124848-la-metro-introduces-fare-capping-tech

Los Angeles transit riders who pay as they go will have their fare capped at $5 per day or $18 per week.

According to a press release in Business Wire, “The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) has launched a new fare capping policy using Cubic Transportation Systems’ technology.”

The new payment system will cap payments made by TAP card at $5 a day or $18 over seven days. “Once the one-day and seven-day caps are reached, Metro riders will be able to use the system for free for the remainder of the day or seven-day period.” This allows riders to access the fare cap without having to pay the upfront cost of a daily or weekly pass.

The press release adds, “Fare capping arrives at an ideal time in Los Angeles, as the city prepares to host multiple mega events, including the 2026 FIFA World Cup and 2028 Summer Olympics – each anticipated to draw millions of global citizens. Not only will the ability to pay contactless make the visiting rider experience easier – but fare capping will make transit the most affordable and sustainable option for attendees. This will help reduce congestion across the region during these historic, heavily attended events.”