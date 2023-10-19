L.A.: No Cash Bail Equals Arsonist on the Loose

By

You put a violent person back on the street without any incentive to stop criminal acts and you get an arsonist in Los Angeles.

“A woman has been taken into custody, accused of intentionally setting a series of fires in the Sherman Oaks area of Los Angeles overnight. That same woman had been arrested a week ago, but had been released as part of Los Angeles County‘s new zero cash bail policy.

Jacqueline Whatley, 36, was taken into custody Wednesday for allegedly setting multiple fires. She’s facing attempted murder charges for the fires that destroyed a business, a home and even an occupied tent.

Should DA Gascon be listed as an unindicted co-conspirator? He caused the no bail policy. Maybe the Board of Supervisors should be jailed for promoting crime—no cash bail in all cases promotes crime. Politicians need to be held accountable for their policies.

By FOX 11 Digital Team, 10/18/23 https://www.foxla.com/news/woman-in-custody-for-allegedly-setting-several-fires-in-sherman-oaks-area

The first was set Tuesday night. Just after 11:15 p.m., crews were called out to Mark’s Garden, a one-story floral shop on W. Ventura Boulevard. Fire officials said the fire started outside then spread inside.

Less than three hours later just after 2 a.m., another fire was reported at a one-story home on N. Nagle Avenue. The owner of the home told FOX 11’s Christina Gonzalez that he is lucky his son noticed flames outside the front door when he got up to use the bathroom in the middle of the night.

Similar vegetation, garbage and debris fires were set overnight, including a fire set in a car and a tent with people inside. Police called all the fires “suspicious.” Whatley was later identified and arrested.

After Whatley’s arrest Wednesday, it came to light that she had been arrested just last weekend, for allegedly ramming a car into a Coffee Bean and a sushi restaurant in Los Feliz. The vehicle she was allegedly driving at the time was engulfed in flames as she was taken into custody.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Whatley was arrested for vandalism, which falls under LA County’s new no cash bail policy. Because of that, Whatley was released shortly after her arrest.

LA County District Attorney George Gascón‘s office told Gonzalez that Whatley’s vandalism arrest last weekend was a case the office had returned to the LAPD for further investigation, and that it was the LAPD that labeled the alleged ramming incidents as vandalism.

Whatley is now being held on $1 million bail.