By

Imagine Al Capone with a badge. In California criminals from foreign countries are allowed to become law enforcement officers. Of course it is illegal for them to have a gun—but why should that matter. Literally, you can be arrested by a criminal that under Federal law is supposed to be deported. Federal law is clear—nobody is allowed to hire an illegal alien—it is a felony. So will the FBI arrest the LAPD Chief of Police, the Mayor and the City Council—all have broken our Federal laws.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Would you allow a criminal, illegally under Federal law, holding a badge, to arrest you? Why not YOU making a citizen’s arrest of this phony cop?

“The LA Police Protective League chose not to comment but LAPD Detective Jamie McBride, also a LAPPL Director, issued the following personal statement:

“I would be very concerned with allowing non-citizens to have the ability to arrest US citizens. That doesn’t even sound right, and the LAPD also wants to provide firearms to these non-citizens in violation of federal law.”



LAPD grapples with officer safety concerns as DACA recruits face firearms restrictions

Gina Silva, Fox News, 10/6/23 https://news.yahoo.com/lapd-grapples-officer-safety-concerns-052810387.html

LAPD dealing with officer safety concerns for DACA recruitson citizens to become





LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Police Department is confronting a unique challenge as two of its newest recruit officers are DACA recipients, often referred to as Dreamers.

While California has passed a law allowing noncitizens to serve as police officers, this decision has raised significant concerns due to federal restrictions on firearm possession by DACA recipients.

“They kind of backed themselves into a corner because federal law dictates that the DACA recipients although eligible to work in the United States legally or in California, they can’t take their guns home. They can’t possess guns, they can’t buy ammo, and so they’re not police officers, technically armed police officers when they go home,” explained retired LAPD Background Investigator Ken Roybal.

The core issue at hand is officer safety. When these officers are off duty, they are unable to carry firearms, leaving them vulnerable to potential threats.

With the increasing exposure of police officers’ identities, there is a real concern that they could be targeted, even when they are not on duty. This situation puts their safety at risk, both at work and at home.

According to inside sources, LAPD is actively working to find a solution to this complex problem. The department’s initial approach involves allowing DACA recruits to possess LAPD-issued firearms solely during their work hours. However, they will not have the ability to purchase ammunition independently.

We contacted LAPD Chief Michel Moore for comment and while he initially said he would address this issue with us, Chief Moore did not get back to us in time for the airing of this story.

The LA Police Protective League chose not to comment but LAPD Detective Jamie McBride, also a LAPPL Director, issued the following personal statement:

“I would be very concerned with allowing non-citizens to have the ability to arrest US citizens. That doesn’t even sound right, and the LAPD also wants to provide firearms to these non-citizens in violation of federal law.

If an LAPD officer were to violate any law, regardless of how small it might be, the department would discipline those officers. Yet, the LAPD practices selective enforcement when it benefits them”