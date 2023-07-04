LAX bans single-use plastic water bottles—but NOT Plastic soda bottles

By

You can still buy a Coke, Pepsi or other soda at LAX in a plastic bottle. You just can’t buy water in a plastic bottle. Of course the whole thing is about virtue shaming, having nothing to do with the environment.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

“Los Angeles International Airport announced Saturday it will no longer allow the sale of single-use plastic water bottles effective immediately.

LAX said it has added 60 new hydration stations for people to refill their own reusable water bottles.”

And you thought city hall and Sacramento were silly—LAX has decided to one up them on joke policies.

LAX bans single-use plastic water bottles

By Alexa Mae Asperin, Fox, 7/2/23 https://www.foxla.com/news/lax-bans-single-use-plastic-water-bottles

LAX is banning the sale of single-use plastic water bottles.

LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles International Airport announced Saturday it will no longer allow the sale of single-use plastic water bottles effective immediately.

LAX said it has added 60 new hydration stations for people to refill their own reusable water bottles.

“We encourage guests to bring reusable water bottles that can be filled at various water stations throughout our terminals,” the airport said in a tweet. “Thank you for helping us reduce plastic waste as we move towards zero waste.”