League of California Cities Trying to Stop Taxpayer Protections (using tax dollars to do this)

Each city that is a member of the League of California Cities, most cities are members, pay dues. The dues come from YOUR tax dollars. Now, this tax funded agency is using YOUR tax dollars to campaign against you—to take MORE money from you.

“The League of California Cities Executive Director and CEO Carolyn Coleman issued the below statement:

“Cal Cities supports the Governor and Legislature in defending the fundamental governing structure and the foundational power of state and local governments by filing this petition requesting a pre-election review of the validity of the measure.

Cal Cities agrees that this review by the Court is warranted now given the measure’s far-reaching impact on local revenue streams and fiscal planning. This existential threat to government operations and the reliable functioning of California cities — the engines of our economy and home to 80% of the state’s population — cannot be overstated.”

At the same time Biden, Pelosi, Newsom and the National Socialist Party are screaming we need to “save” democracy”, they refuse to allow us to vote to save our heard earned dollars. That is how the old Soviet Union and Germany was run.

Cal Cities supports legal challenge against “taxpayer protection” ballot measure

Public CEO, 9.28/23 https://www.publicceo.com/2023/09/cal-cities-supports-legal-challenge-against-taxpayer-protection-ballot-measure/

Yesterday, the California Legislature, Gov. Gavin Newsom, and a voter, John Burton, filed an emergency petition with the Supreme Court of California seeking to remove the “Taxpayer Protection and Government Accountability Act” initiative from the November 2024 ballot.

