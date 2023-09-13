By

Hitler took guns from honest citizens. New Mexico Governor Grisham is taking guns form honest citizens—that is because she is a National Socialist Democrat.

“New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham made the announcement yesterday in a press conference, to resounding cheers from criminals across the state. “I just want every thief in our great state to know they have nothing to fear,” said Governor Grisham. “We’re delivering bold leadership on crime, and making a statement to the nation. That statement is this: For the next month, criminals in New Mexico can rob and assault anyone with absolute impunity.”

For one month—or more—New Mexico will be safer for criminals than even California. And, this is a nice time of year to visit that State.

New Mexico Criminals Excited To Hear No One Will Be Armed For Entire Month

BabylonBee.com, 9/9/23 https://babylonbee.com/news/new-mexico-criminals-excited-to-hear-no-one-will-be-armed-for-entire-month?utm_source=The%20Babylon%20Bee%20Newsletter&utm_medium=email

NEW MEXICO — Criminals across New Mexico were ecstatic to hear from Governor Grisham today that no one in the state would be armed for an entire month.

“Oh, sweet!” said local carjacker Jeff Diggs. “It’s so stressful wondering if your next victim could be packing. Gosh, that’s such a weight off!”

Organized crime rings broke out in applause and slapped high-fives, ecstatic about the news. “Man, I’m getting tears in my eyes,” said Albuquerque gangster Sean Rogers. “What a relief, knowing we’re the only ones with the guns. This is going to be amazing.”

At publishing time, Governor Grisham had announced to further cheers that she would also be taking away guns from the police.

