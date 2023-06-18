By

When you buy a Disney product, see a Disney movie, go to a Disney theme park, you are promoting the most WOKE entertainment company in the world—now they are using children’s movies to promote porn stars. Not a typo.

“A report says the child abusers and fetishists at Disney hired a gay porn star to portray a merman (are we assuming gender now, Disney?) in the studio’s latest flop, The Little Mermaid (2023).

“Disney accidentally cast a porn star in The Little Mermaid,” reports the National Post. Among “those hired for the job was 24-year-old Stefano Tomadini, who has also made adult movies under the alias Dante Ferrari.”

A source told The Sun newspaper: “Casting bosses decided to hire a number of really sexy male models to play mermen in the movie.

What a joke, claiming they did not know that a “mermaid” was a famous porn star. This is what happens when people do not care what goes on, instead look for a label—now promoting porn people.

Nolte: Report Says Disney Hired Gay Porn Star for ‘Little Mermaid’ Remake

JOHN NOLTE, Breitbart, 6/15/23 https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2023/06/15/nolte-report-says-disney-hired-gay-porn-star-for-little-mermaid-remake/

“They had no idea about Stefano’s racy videos and, given ‘The Little Mermaid’ is the big summer blockbuster for kids, it’s a bit embarrassing for Disney.”

Ace of Spades explains: “Here’s a hint that ‘Dante Ferrari’ might have been a gay porn star: His name is ‘Dante Ferrari.’”

My guess is Disney would’ve hired him even quicker if his name was “BigWad Porsche.”

The report adds that while “filming the movie in Sardinia, Stefano [AKA BigWad Porsche, I mean Dante Ferrari) shared a number of behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram.” He tagged Disney in the now deleted post and wrote: “Lifetime memories with lifetime friends.”

The report claims the hiring was “accidental.” Still, it wouldn’t surprise anyone who knows anything about Disney to discover this was some in-joke amongst the perverts and child exploiters who now run the Magic Kingdom. Are we supposed to believe a gazillion-dollar company doesn’t run basic Google searches and background checks of potential employees? Well, maybe the company is too busy scheming to destroy the innocence of children to worry about such things.

Disney has long been accused of adding secret sexual messages in its children’s movies, a claim I found absurd until Disney came out of the closet as proud child groomers.

What I’d like to know is how this report can claim Disney “accidentally” hired a gay porn star when Disney has so far refused comment?

After 20 days of release, The Little Mermaid sits at an okay $236 million domestic. The problem is the overseas numbers, which are dreadful—a mere $186 million.

Worldwide, it’s hard to see Disney’s latest remake hit $500 million, which means it will lose millions.

This coming weekend, Disney releases Elemental through its Pixar division. Box office analysts are already predicting it will flop. At the end of June, Disney delivers Indiana Jones 5. Box office analysts are predicting a flop.

In addition to this well-deserved misery, Disney announced another delay in the release dates of its biggest and now faltering franchises. Both Star Wars and the next Avenger movies have been pushed a year. Even if the groomers won’t say so, we all know why. The studio cannot afford to have its first Star Wars entry since 2019 flop or even disappoint. Same with whatever the next Avengers entry looks like.

If Indiana Jones 5 flops in two weeks and The Marvels flops this winter…. Well, that will make me and all decent people who believe adults should not sexualize children very happy.

Disney is now demonic, a slave to its fetishes, and I cheer every failure and setback.