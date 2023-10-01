Ojai “Protects” Elephants in JOKE Ordinance

By

Ojai, the Ventura County city known locally as “NO-HI”) just auditioned to write skits for Saturday Night Live. Yup, the city council has decided that animals are the same as humans (why not the Board of Supervisors have spent millions on animal bridges over freeways on the basis that a mountain lion is literate enough to read a sign “animals, this way”)

Oh, as best as I know there are NO elephants or zoo’s in Ojai—or in the surrounding valleys and mountains. I have called County Animal Control and no agent could remember an elephant sighting in Ventura County—maybe they move to Kern or Santa Barbara Counties? Did not know the welfare of elephants was an issue in Ojai or in Ventura County. Contests

Southern California city becomes first in nation to recognize legal rights of nonhuman animals

by: Will Conybeare, KTLA, 9/27/23 https://ktla.com/news/local-news/southern-california-city-becomes-first-in-nation-to-recognize-legal-rights-of-nonhuman-animals/SHARE

The City of Ojai is now the first city in America to recognize the legal rights of a nonhuman animal.

The Ojai City Council voted to adopt the ordinance introduced by Councilmember Leslie Rule (District 1) and developed with the Nonhuman Rights Project (NhRP) by a vote of 4-1 on Tuesday night.

The ordinance defines and protects elephants’ rights to liberty, NhRP said in a press release.

“It’s indisputable that elephants suffer when deprived of their freedom and that animal welfare laws can’t end their suffering,” said NhRP Director of Government Relations and Campaigns Courtney Fern. “For elephants and the nonhuman animal rights movement, we are proud to support this first-of-its-kind ordinance and we commend the Ojai City Council for standing up for what is necessary and just.”

Elephants have been found to be quite similar to humans; they are cognitively, emotionally and socially complex and are capable of suffering trauma and brain damage if they aren’t allowed to roam freely or interact with other elephants, the NhRP release said.

“We have known for some time that elephants have strong empathetic responses to one another’s condition,” said Mark Scott, Interim Ojai City Manager. “I am glad that we are able to make this statement supporting the place of these noble creatures in our world.”