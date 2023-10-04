By

“The County of Orange has filed a pair of lawsuits against Southern California Edison accusing the utility company of causing two destructive wildfires — the 2020 Silverado Fire and the 2022 Coastal Fire — and seeking reimbursement for the public funds used to battle the blazes.

The lawsuits — which also put partial blame for the Silverado Fire on T-Mobile USA — alleges that faulty equipment resulting from negligent upkeep in the midst of dangerous but foreseeable warm and windy conditions led to the two wildfires, according to the civil complaints filed Tuesday in Orange County Superior Court.”

Orange County files lawsuits against T-Mobile, SoCal Edison for 2 recent wildfires

By SEAN EMERY, Orange County Register, 10/3/23 https://www.sbsun.com/2023/10/03/orange-county-lawsuits-against-utility-company-cite-taxpayer-losses-suffered-in-2-recent-wildfires/?utm_email=95C3E5E4E4E5A580647814C571&lctg=95C3E5E4E4E5A580647814C571&active=no&utm_source=listrak&utm_medium=email&utm_term=Story+Button&utm_campaign=scng-sbs-breakingnews&utm_content=alert

The Silverado Fire ignited at Santiago Canyon Road and Silverado Canyon Road and burned 12,466-acres, damaging 16 structures and seriously injuring two Orange County Fire Authority firefighters before it was brought under control after 12 days. The Coastal Fire swept out of Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park before blackening 200-acres and destroying 20 homes over a six-day period.

“We demand that the utilities responsible for the destruction of county assets, increased expenses, reduced revenues, and environmental damages, reimburse the County,” Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley, who represents the Fifth District impacted by the Coastal Fire, said in a statement. “In 2022, the California State Auditor found that the utilities are not doing enough to reduce wildfire threats throughout the State of California. We have a duty to protect our taxpayers and County assets.”

Citing the ongoing lawsuits, Southern California Edison officials declined to comment on the specific allegations. T-Mobile officials did not respond to a request for comment.

“Our thoughts are with the communities who were impacted by the Silverado and Coastal Fires,” SCE Spokesperson Diane Castro said. “Southern California Edison cooperated with Orange County Fire Authority in their investigations. It wouldn’t be appropriate for us to comment outside of the legal process on the specifics of ongoing legal action.”

According to the county lawsuits, the Silverado Fire may have been caused by a broken “lashing wire” owned by T-Mobile coming into contact with an “overhead primary conductor” owned by SCE, igniting a ground fire that quickly spread. An electrical failure on a SCE pole that support a distribution line caused an arc that ignited ground vegetation, leading to the Coastal Fire, according to the county filings.

The lawsuits seek an unspecified amount of money to compensate county agencies for the costs associated in dealing with the two wildfires.

County officials — citing the ongoing litigation — did not specify an exact estimated cost related to fighting the fires. Along with the county counsel office, county officials said they have hired outside attorneys with extensive experience in litigation involving wildfires to assist with the lawsuits.

It isn’t the first time lawsuits have been filed in connection to ether wildfire.

Last year, the state forestry department sued Southern California Edison and T-Mobile, also alleging that equipment failures caused the Silverado Fire. A lawsuit filed against SCE by homeowners impacted by the Coastal Fire makes similar allegations.