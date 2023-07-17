O’Reilly: Twilight in the Politics Zone

By

The world has gone crazy. Ach sentence showed the mental illness of our times. But, this is because we refuse to standup and tell the truth—and not be sheep anymore.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

“The former President of the United States, running to return to office, says President Biden is using cocaine, and that’s why a bag of blow was found in the West Wing. Perhaps that’s also why Joe Biden couldn’t remember his Irish jaunt.

The Vice President of the United States explained the Russian invasion of Ukraine this way: “So, Ukraine is a country in Europe. It exists next to another country called Russia. Russia is a bigger country. Russia decided to invade a smaller country called Ukraine. So, basically, that’s wrong.”

That’s right! Can we color now?

Last week, Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie, after watching FBI chief Christopher Wray dodge a myriad of questions about Bureau corruption, declared that Wray is doing a good job.

Christie also said he could beat up Donald Trump.

Think about this as you decide whether to watch another Seinfeld rerun, or help a good candidate get elected.

Twilight in the Politics Zone

By: Bill O’Reilly, 7/16/23 https://www.billoreilly.com/b/Twilight-in-the-Politics-Zone/-593128619558337820.html

Beginning in 1959, a TV program called “The Twilight Zone” captured the imagination of millions of Americans. The show opened with co-creator Rod Serling saying this:

“You are about to enter another dimension, a dimension not only of sight and sound but of mind… Next stop, the Twilight Zone!”

Then, after a few commercials, bizarre things took place. The program became legendary.

Now it’s back, in spirit at least, because of American politics. We the people are in the T-zone, no question. Bizarre things happen every day. Some backup…

The President of the United States could not remember his week-long trip to Ireland two weeks after he took it. A ten-year-old visiting the White House had to refresh his memory.

The former President of the United States, running to return to office, says President Biden is using cocaine, and that’s why a bag of blow was found in the West Wing. Perhaps that’s also why Joe Biden couldn’t remember his Irish jaunt.

The Vice President of the United States explained the Russian invasion of Ukraine this way: “So, Ukraine is a country in Europe. It exists next to another country called Russia. Russia is a bigger country. Russia decided to invade a smaller country called Ukraine. So, basically, that’s wrong.”

That’s right! Can we color now?

Last week, Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie, after watching FBI chief Christopher Wray dodge a myriad of questions about Bureau corruption, declared that Wray is doing a good job.

Christie also said he could beat up Donald Trump.

Homeland Security Chief Alejandro Mayorkas continues to opine that the border is secure. Reliable, anonymous sources, the kind The New York Times always uses, say that Mrs. Mayorkas recently told her husband to “give it a rest.”

Democratic presidential candidate Robert Kennedy, Jr. said Covid vaccine mandates in the USA were worse than Third Reich policies because “at least you could escape to Switzerland.”

Whereupon Kamala Harris pointed out that Switzerland is a little country in Europe next to a bigger country Germany. I didn’t actually hear Ms. Harris say that, but reliable sources say she might have.

Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, angry with former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, accused her of running a “Gazpacho Police” at the Capitol building. Chaos ensued as Mrs. Pelosi was immediately reminded she did not have lunch.

Sensing a political advantage, Kamala Harris once again pointed out that Germany is a big country abutting little Switzerland and that the “Gestapo were wrong.”

Now, I have a hundred more of these Twilight Zone occurrences. The late Rod Serling simply could not fathom what’s happening in this country today. It’s insane.

One more. Last week at the NATO conference, President Joe said: “Putin is clearly losing the war in Iraq.”

Whereupon Saddam Hussein’s relatives immediately hired E. Jean Carroll’s attorney. A defamation action will be forthcoming.







