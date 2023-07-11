By

Like San Fran, and Los Angeles, the State of California is collapsing and dying.

“The California Reparations Task Force also formally recommended that the State Legislature repeal Proposition 209, a ban on affirmative action, passed by California voters in 1996, which prohibits discrimination or preferential treatment by the state, public universities, public employment, or other public entities, and banned affirmative action policies.

Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association President Jon Coupal warns “In addition to last week’s record-busting $310 billion dollar budget, the legislature is also advancing a $15 billion ‘Climate Bond’ to appear on the ballot sometime in 2024” – a Green Agenda climate tax.”

With Interest, that is a $30 billion bond–$15 billion for payoffs in California and $125 billion to Wall Street. That is only one of five multi-billion dollar bond measures—others for schools, parks, water and housing—maybe one to pay the “reparations”.

California is dying as an economic force, education headquarters—but has become a major center for drugs, crime, the mentally ill and government corruption.

‘Progressive’ Politicians are Choking the Hope Out of Living in California

California’s radical progressive politicians are at war with the people

By Katy Grimes, 7/10/23 https://californiaglobe.com/articles/progressive-politicians-are-choking-the-hope-out-of-living-in-california/

California was once the land of opportunity. People from all across the country, and from countries all across the world came to the Golden State to create a future for themselves and their families. Anyone could create a business, get a job, build something, and live freely… until they couldn’t.

Today’s California:

The highest-in-the-nation income tax rate, highest state sales tax rate and highest gas tax, with another .8 cents just added to the gas tariff.

San Francisco is dying under the crush of decades of progressive democrat and leftist policies.

Insurance companies are no longer writing policies in California. The downstream impact will be devastating for small and mid-size business owners.

That the free state of California is actually considering reparations to people who were never slaves, paid for by people who never owned slaves, is beyond all reason. And it doesn’t stop there – the reparations commission wants the state to forgive all debt for blacks, provide homes for $1, as well as eliminate child support debt of black deadbeat dads who owe back child support for their children.

As the Globe reported in January, both the San Francisco African American Reparations Advisory Committee and State Reparations Task Force are expanding reparations beyond slavery. It’s become a grab and hustle for all grievances. As the Globe reported in December, Reparations task force member Jovan Scott Lewis introduced the “racial wealth gap in the state of California.” Racial wealth gap. Think about that.

The Green Agenda pushed by radical environmentalists in California is on steroids and is making food, cars, energy and homes unaffordable. The radical greenies are responsible for the no-forest management policies which ignite into California’s annual “wildfire season.” The radical greenies are responsible for the government created water shortage. The green agenda is planning to completely shut down the extraction of California’s wealth of natural resources – oil and natural gas.

The remaining oil and natural gas production is under attack by environmental justice and climate change groups, led by California Governor Gavin Newsom. His new gas tax under SBX1-2, jammed through the Legislature in record time, creates a new panel of unelected bureaucrats with subpoena power, to investigate oil and gas companies, impose penalties, new costs and regulations, which will inevitably lead to gas shortages, rationing and price spikes. The bill creates a new government agency to arbitrarily decide how much profit oil and gas businesses are allowed to make, disrupting California’s energy market and threatening the reliability of the state’s fuel supply, Assembly Republicans warned repeatedly earlier this Spring.

Feeling the pinch yet? The radical green Democrats are making sure you do while they continue to use their gas grills, drive their SUVs, fly on private jets and eat Wagu beef.

Democrats are driving up gas prices enough to force people out of their cars and onto public transportation – unsafe and unclean transportation which no one really wants to ride.

Interestingly, not long ago, the California Energy Commission found no evidence of gasoline retailers fixing prices or engaging in false advertising. “On April 22, 2019 Governor Newsom asked the California Energy Commission (CEC) to do an in depth analysis of differential cost between national & California gas prices. In the end, the report delivered October 15, 2019, ruled out refiner margins as well as crude oil prices. The CEC also found “no evidence that gasoline retailers fixed prices or engaged in false advertising,” Dave Noerr, the Mayor of Taft, CA and President and CEO of Huddleston Crane Service, reminded the Globe.

Gov. Newsom has been agitating for some time against “Big Oil” and their supposed “windfall profits,” but always leaves out his and Democrats’ important role in escalating oil and gas prices in California through regulations, surcharges, “clean-air” and “low carbon” programs, the cap and trade farce, and more “climate” schemes.

Dave Noerr explained how. “The growing difference between the price of crude oil and the retail cost of gas and diesel, as well as the additional cost Californians pay compared to every bordering state and the rest of the U.S. is:

The Sacramento surcharge

The cost of California

The growing of Government

The Low Carbon Fuel Standard

The Cap and Trade Program

Vapor recycling requirements

Data collection

Air quality mandated equipment replacements

“So California, the fact of the matter is, you are paying the same or less for the crude oil contained in a gallon of gas or diesel. You are just paying a lot more for government,” Noerr added.

As the Globe concluded, Gov. Newsom’s “Stronger Proposal to Hold Big Oil Accountable” is Full of Organic Matter.

What is happening in California is pure evil. While there is plenty of incompetence in government to go all around, those pulling the strings of the elected useful idiots are evil and are destroying the state.

As California plummets deeper into decline under the destructive progressive policies, as cities like San Francisco and Los Angeles devolve, and more people can’t afford the very expensive housing, expensive food, the cost of heating and cooling their homes, the cost of water, the taxes on their diminishing incomes and property, crime will continue to rise, and homeless drug addicts and criminals will continue to take over the streets, parks and rivers.

With leftist politicians ignoring the pleas of the people and continue to pass their anti-California, anti-America policies and laws, parts of the state resemble Zimbabwe or Venezuela.

As leftist politicians continue emptying out the prisons, misery and hopelessness will increase, and the once Golden State’s economy will continue to decline, ushering in even more anarchy, lawlessness and mobocracy.

And more Californians will migrate to other states only to be replaced by third world illegal immigrants.

This is what it looks and feels like as California’s radical progressive politicians no longer represent the people; Oh, they mouth the words of support, but bow to their monied special interests while stabbing voters in the back with their treachery.

California’s radical progressive politicians are at war with the people.