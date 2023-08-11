Proof Climate Change NOT Cause of Fires

By

This area of California had a 46% reduction in fires. No, the temperature did not go down. Cars and gas stoves were not outlawed. In fact, this reduction was caused by humans taken proper care of the environment. Government, not the climate change scam is the cause of fires—poor forest management being important—and as previously noted 90% of ALL fires are directly caused by humans.

Riverbed fires decrease by 46% year-over-year

Paso Robles Daily News, 8/10/23 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com/riverbed-fires-decrease-by-46-year-over-year/181258/

Efforts include riverbed grazing, clean-ups

– Thanks to the combined efforts of the Paso Robles Fire Department, Paso Robles Police Department, and Paso Robles Parks Department, fires in the riverbed have decreased by 46% year-over-year, according to a recent Facebook post by the City of Paso Robles. Efforts include riverbed grazing from local herds, as well as clean-ups led by the different departments.

Continuing high temperatures pose a fire risk so residents will see ‘High Fire Risk Area’ signs posted in the riverbed corridor and nearby drainages.