Reagan Presidential Library goes WOKE, anti-Freedom?

By

The Washington Post lied about President Trump, protected Hillary and the Biden Crime Family. They supported turning the FBI into a modern day Gestapo. The person responsible was the publisher for nine years, Fred Ryan. When you talk about the media being silent about the bribes of Biden, the corruption of Hillary, the use of the FBI to denounce mothers and others who want to educate their children, the leader of that bank is Fred Ryan, publisher of the Washington Post. Bottom line—they did not allow civil discussion of the issues of the day. If you opposed them, you were either a racist or a Nazi.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Now the Reagan Foundation has selected this self proclaimed dictator of speech as leader of the operation.

“Ryan has served as publisher and CEO since his appointment by Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon and owner of The Post, nine years ago. Ryan is leaving to lead the newly formed Center on Public Civility at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation, the statement said.”

Literally Ryan and the Post OPPOSE civility in public life. This is a sad day for those who support the principles of free speech and open discussion as espoused by President Reagan.

Washington Post CEO to step down

Fred Ryan has served as the publisher and CEO for the past nine years.

By KIERRA FRAZIER, Washington Post, 6/12/23 https://www.politico.com/news/2023/06/12/washington-post-ceo-fred-ryan-00101532#:~:text=Fred%20Ryan%2C%20publisher%20and%20CEO,has%20been%20appointed%20interim%20CEO.

Fred Ryan, publisher and CEO of The Washington Post, is stepping down, the news organization announced in a statement on Monday.

Ryan will remain the publisher of The Post until August, the statement said, and Patty Stonesifer has been appointed interim CEO.

Ryan has served as publisher and CEO since his appointment by Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon and owner of The Post, nine years ago. Ryan is leaving to lead the newly formed Center on Public Civility at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation, the statement said.

“I feel a strong sense of urgency in my next steps to address the decline in civility and respectful dialogue in our political process,” Ryan said in the statement. “I am grateful for the opportunity to lead the new Center on Public Civility which will play an important role in support of our democracy.”

Ryan, 68, helped found POLITICO 2007, and served as CEO until joining the Post in 2014. He served as a senior adviser in the White House during the Reagan administration, and later became chief of staff to former President Ronald Reagan. From 1995 until 2014, Ryan was President and COO of Allbritton Communications, a group of broadcast and cable television networks that included NewsChannel 8, a popular local cable channel serving Washington, Maryland and Virginia.

Ryan leaves The Washington Post at a time when the industry has been hit with a series of layoffs and the shuttering of news outlets, such as BuzzFeed News. Ryan told The Post in an interview that his departure “has nothing to do with that.”

The Washington Post laid off 20 newsroom employees in January.

Stonesifer starts her position as interim CEO on Monday.

“I have had the privilege over my career of leading great organizations with a laser focus on serving their mission and their communities,” she said in a statement. “I have both respect and passion for the mission and the journalism of The Washington Post — one of the greatest newsrooms in the world — and I am delighted to join this team in supporting the values and sustaining the work of this important institution.”