The National Federation of Republican Women leadership has the same mentality of the new Supreme Court Justice, appointed by Joe Biden, Ketanji Brown Jackson, who famously said, “I can not define what a women is.” It seems the NFRW President is in the same boat, she does not want to define what a women is.

At the NFRW convention in Oklahoma City, in a couple of weeks, will she also ask for a name change, to meet her scientific illiteracy? The proposed new name? The National Federation of Republican Whatevers.

Most every member of the Republican Women’s Fed, in California and nationally that I know, agree with Riley Gaines that men do not belong in a women’s bathroom, sorority house or as a competitor in sports. Yet, Gaines has now denounced the NFRW.

Gaines is a hero to most women—but apparently she is not a fan of the “new” National Federation of Republican Whatevers’.

Riley Gaines and others call out Republican Women’s group for failing to affirm womanhood

justmindy, Twitchy, 9/6/23 https://twitchy.com/justmindy/2023/09/06/national-federation-of-republican-women-what-is-a-woman-n2386899#google_vignette

Republicans tend to mock Democrats about their inability to answer the question ‘what is a woman?’, however, it appears one Republican group is similarly struggling with this question.

Well, yes, standing up for what is right is often difficult and sometimes very expensive. Ask Riley Gaines, for example. Standing up for truth is always the right thing to do, and conservatives should do so no matter what the cost.

Its national leadership has rejected a proposed bylaws amendment for consideration at the organization’s upcoming biennial conference in Oklahoma City later this month. The bylaws proposal, published in full below, effectively would bar gender-confused men living as “trans women” from joining the NFRW as voting members and leaders.

But NFRW’s national president, Eileen Sobjack, on advice from the organization’s attorney, reportedly fears a costly lawsuit and told state leaders that “addressing this issue would end us. I will not let this issue be our demise,” WND has learned from a source within the organization requesting anonymity. Sobjack was “unavailable” for comment on this story, according to an aide.

Laura Carlson, the Iowa woman leading the effort to get the NFRW to align with a very popular GOP and women’s cause – defending real women’s spaces from being infiltrated by trans faux women – says she and her allies would be willing to raise the money necessary to pay for any legal challenge. The upstart movement is pressing ahead and hoping for a convention debate on the topic.

That’s the spirit. If we are sick of these organizations not accurately reflecting the true feelings of actual Republicans, it’s time to get involved.

Riley is on the scene, now. She will not allow them to cower.

Now, the group knows finding legal defense will not be a problem. They are all out of excuses. It will be interesting to watch their next moves.