Why is it that the CRP proposed Platform, the Patterson, O’Reilly Platform no longer opposes Prop. 47? How can they want those that steal under $950 consider crime a career?

“Proposition 47, also known as the Safe Neighborhoods and Schools Act, was passed by California voters in 2014. Its main goal was to reclassify non-violent offenses, like drug possession and theft under $950, as misdemeanors instead of felonies. This move was aimed at reducing the state’s prison population and redirecting funds toward mental health services and drug rehabilitation programs. However, according to Sheriff Bianco, the consequences have been far from what was promised.

The Democrats support theft—and now, by NOT opposing Prop. 47, the California Republican Party will be put on record as supporting theft.

Riverside County Sheriff Blames ‘Proposition 47’ for California’s Homeless and Addiction Crisis

Susan Wagenaar, Newsbreak, 9/3/23 https://original.newsbreak.com/@susan-wagenaar-1712765/3144220727998-riverside-county-sheriff-blames-proposition-47-for-california-s-homeless-and-addiction-crisis

California’s homeless and addiction crisis has reached alarming proportions, with cities across the state struggling to cope with rising drug-related deaths and increasing vagrancy levels.

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco has taken a bold stance, attributing much of the crisis to Proposition 47, a law passed nearly a decade ago.

In this article, we delve into Sheriff Chad Bianco’s outspoken views and examine the explosive impact of Proposition 47 on the state’s current predicament.

Chad Bianco’s Blunt Assessment

Sheriff Chad Bianco, a prominent figure in Riverside County law enforcement, has not minced words when it comes to the dire situation in California. He firmly believes that the relaxation of state drug and theft rules, brought about by Proposition 47, has played a pivotal role in pushing the state’s homelessness and addiction crisis to a breaking point.

Unintended Consequences Unleashed

Bianco argues that once the state “stopped enforcing” these laws, it unleashed a torrent of unintended consequences. A dramatic increase in mental health conditions among the homeless quickly followed. The consequences were compounded as drug addiction rates skyrocketed, rendering the homeless population “uncontrollable.”

While Proposition 47 did indeed achieve a reduction in the prison population and a reallocation of funds, it has faced heavy criticism for its lack of effectiveness.

Research from the Center for Court Innovation reveals that drug courts, which were meant to divert individuals into rehabilitation programs, have witnessed a decline in caseloads. Many individuals who continue to find themselves in the criminal justice system opt out of diversion programs, perpetuating the cycle of addiction, crime and overdose deaths.

Closing Thoughs

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco’s outspoken critique of Proposition 47 provides a stark perspective on California’s homelessness and addiction crisis. His unapologetic stance highlights the unintended consequences of a law gone bad, including the surge in mental health issues and drug-related crime.

Stay safe, California. It’s rough out there.