Sacramento CA Ranks 2nd Dirtiest City in America==L.A. Only #4

By

California has a lot to be problem of—mentally ill and gangs running the streets, open air drug markets, bad schools, failed schools. Now we have something we are good at—though we do need to get “better” at it.

Sacramento is listed #2, Los Angeles #4, Oakland #15 and San Fran #19—in the whole U.S., these are the dirtiest cities.

““From clean drinking water to sewage disposal, littered streets to missed garbage pick-ups, we analyzed 12.3 million sanitation-related 311 complaints in a series of U.S. cities to reveal which metropolises need to clean up their act,” Housefresh.com reported on the Dirtiest Cities in America.

Housefresh.com analyzed 12.3 million sanitation-related 311 complaints placed over the last 365 days to reveal the dirtiest cities in America, then ranked locations based on the number of sanitation-related reports per 100,000 population.

I expect the California cities will move up next year—and on this, Gavin Newsom will run for Presient.

Sacramento CA Ranks 2nd Dirtiest City in America

Only Baltimore is dirtier than California’s State Capitol in sanitation-related 311 complaints

By Katy Grimes, California Globe, 9/2/23 https://californiaglobe.com/fr/sacramento-ca-ranks-2nd-dirtiest-city-in-america/

“According to our research, it’s the East coast city of Baltimore that needs to concentrate on its cleanliness the most.” Baltimore came in 1st with 47,295 per 100k population, and a staggering 89,391 complaints per 100k population in the 21213 zip code.

And in second place is the Capitol city of California, Sacramento, with 39,186 complaints per 100k population; the Sacramento zip code of 95818 had 48,864 complaints per 100k population (my zip code).

Even Los Angeles, in 4th place, didn’t fare as poorly as Sacramento, with 21,616 complaints per 100k population for filth.

Oakland came in 15th place, with 6,139 complaints per 100k population.

San Francisco came in 19th place with 2,411 complaints per 100k population.

Again, the report covered clean drinking water, sewage disposal, littered streets and missed garbage pick-ups, and analyzed 12.3 million sanitation-related 311 complaints in a series of U.S. cities to reveal which metropolises need to clean up their act.

Sacramento’s 95817 zip code had 48,468 complaints per 100k population.

Sacramento’s 95822 zip code had 45,143 complaints per 100k population.

Sacramento, once a sleepy middle class “cowtown,” has turned in to a big filthy dirty city, with homeless vagrants living on the streets – residential streets, under freeway off-ramps, in public parks, along the two rivers, – wherever they are allowed to squat by Mayor Darrell Steinberg, the Sacramento City Council and Sacramento County Board of Supervisors, Gov. Newsom and state lawmakers. This rests squarely on politicians who want the federal and state homeless funding, but don’t spend it to help get the drug addicted and mentally ill vagrants off the streets. Instead the billions spent have been funneled into dubious non-profit organizations and non-governmental organizations, often paying out big salaries. This model is not at all prioritizing eradicating the homeless plague but in growing it so the funding spigot remains on.

The Dirtiest and Cleanest Zip Codes in Los Angeles

Los Angeles ranked as the fourth dirtiest city according to the Housefresh analysis.

“Ramping up a surprisingly high complaint rate is the affluent neighborhood of Mission Hills, an area boasting many local businesses and where most people own their homes.”

Inglewood came in much cleaner, issuing just 72 complaints per 100k population. The city of Milwaukee is the cleanest in the U.S., with only 309 reports – the smallest number of complaints per 100k population.

Housefresh.com has an interactive table you can put your zip code in to see the ranking.

Here is another dirty Sacramento photo – look closely.