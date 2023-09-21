By

Inflation. San Diego has among the highest electricity costs. Now the city council has voted to raise water rates by 20%. This is what happens when the National Socialist Democrats use government to own and control water and energy.

“San Diego’s City Council voted 5-3 to pass a nearly 20 percent hike in water rates. The hikes will start this December with a 5 percent increase followed by another roughly 5 percent increase in July 2024. There will be another nearly 9 percent increase in January 2025.

City officials have said the rate increase is necessary to stay solvent amidst rising imported water costs, infrastructure upgrades and capital projects like Pure Water sewage-recycling system. Still, the proposal was met with stiff opposition from many community members who attended the meeting, waving signs, and arguing that the steep increase would hurt residents.

There is no way to stop Weimar type inflation when government is raising the cost of living and unions are closing down hospitals, government and private businesses with outrageous demands. The only “good” news is that by early 2024 we will again have run-away inflation, upwards of 10%. Maybe then the voters will end the Socialist take over of our nation.

San Diego’s Water Prices Are Going Up

Money

Voice of San Diego, 9/20/23 https://voiceofsandiego.org/2023/09/20/morning-report-tijuana-river-sewage-situation-is-a-crisis-but-not-an-emergency/?goal=0_c2357fd0a3-c2f49b8df1-81866633

“Everything is going up right now, lights, gas, food. You know what’s not going up? My paycheck,” Alejandra Trujillo told CBS 8 through a translator.

Related, sorta: The hike is just one more example of San Diego’s pricey utilities. The region also pays the highest electricity rates in the country.