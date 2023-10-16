San Fran Laundry Crisis: City Pledges More Cash for Struggling Laundromats

By

Everything is collapsing in San Fran. Now we find that due to “efficient washers, laundromats are going out of business. So, like the buggy whip which is no longer needed, the Socialists of San Fran have decided to subsidize laundromats.

This is what socialism looks like. Use the tax dollars of those who are productive and have products or services that are needed—and finance the ones that are no longer needed.

San Francisco Laundry Crisis: City Pledges More Cash for Struggling Laundromats

Written by Garrett Leahy, SF Standard, 10/12/23 https://sfstandard.com/2023/10/12/san-francisco-laundry-crisis-city-pledges-more-cash-for-struggling-laundromats/?utm_campaign=SF%20Standard%20Weekly&utm_content=weekly-stories-list&utm_medium=email&utm_source=SF%20Standard

San Francisco laundromats will have more money to spend on better, more efficient machines to lower water bills, officials announced Wednesday.

The funds come from bolstering an existing rebate for laundromats that install high-efficiency commercial clothes washers, with the amount increasing from $500 to $5,000.

The commercial washer rebate offers these facilities an opportunity to lower their water usage and bills, benefitting businesses and the environment.

The rebate hike comes amid the closures of dozens of laundromats in recent years due to rising rents and utility bills, inflation, shifting housing markets and dwindling foot traffic.

In 2018, at least 10 laundromats closed; 31 more shuttered between 2020 and 2021 at the height of the pandemic, according to data from the San Francisco Treasurer and Tax Collector’s Office.

Laundromats are particularly important in San Francisco, where nearly half of the city’s housing stock was built before 1940, according to city records.

Older buildings may not easily be retrofitted for in-unit laundry, and research from Supervisor Aaron Peskin’s office in 2021 showed laundromat locations are strongly correlated with high-density neighborhoods—such as the Tenderloin or Chinatown—that are made up of mostly smaller, older homes.

“Laundromats provide a vital service to our communities,” San Francisco Public Utilities Commission General Manager Dennis Herrera said. “We want to help these small business owners lower their bills and reduce water use, which also benefits the environment. It’s a win for everybody.”

Board of Supervisors President Aaron Peskin echoed the sentiment.

“Now we are investing real dollars into meaningful incentives for operators by increasing the rebate amount that they can use to upgrade their business infrastructure with sustainable and water-efficient laundry machines—thus maintaining a service that many residents critically need,” said Peskin, who represents North Beach and Chinatown.

The increased rebate amount will be temporary, as the funds stem from a one-time $350,000 budget appropriation.

Eligible commercial washing machines have earned the Energy Star Label, a distinction awarded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Energy Star commercial washers use about 45% less water than standard models.

To be eligible for this rebate, high-efficiency commercial clothes washers must:

Be installed in a laundromat, commercial property, or in the common area of a multi-family property with 10 or more dwelling units

Be on the Energy Star Most Efficient qualifying product list

Be purchased within 90 days of submitting the application

Additionally, applicants must:

Be an SFPUC account holder

Have not received a washer rebate from the city Public Utilities Commission in the past 10 years

Complete an onsite installation verification inspection by the city Public Utilities Commission

Customers who think they may be eligible should apply as soon as possible at

sfpuc.org/washers.