San Fran moving ahead with the construction of  teacher housing

It starts with teacher housing. Then the police and fire unions will demand housing. Finally, city and county employees will demand housing as part of their union contracts.

At the end of the day, only union people will be able to afford to live in the city—with productive people taxed out of the City or forced to pay even higher rents. This is how you make a once vibrant city into a government town—from jobs to housing.

“The funding will help finance a 63-unit development at 2205 Mission St. and a 75-unit project at 750 Golden Gate Ave, the newspaper reported. In addition to classroom teachers, the housing will be open to paraeducators and early education providers within the San Francisco Unified School District and the San Francisco Community College District, the Chronicle reported.

“San Francisco has been building thousands of new affordable homes and we need to keep pushing for more, including for our educators,” the newspaper reported San Francisco Mayor London Breed as saying. “Having our educators be a part of our community instead of having to drive long distances makes our whole public education system stronger.”

The good news is that in a few years San Fran will need housing for only a few teachers—since the enrollment in schools is collapsing—in ten years they will have over 50% fewer students than they have today.

San Francisco moving ahead with the construction of teacher housing

THOMAS PEELE, EdSource, 7/27/23 https://edsource.org/updates/san-francisco-moving-ahead-with-the-construction-of-teacher-housing

San Francisco is gaining momentum in efforts to build housing dedicated to teachers with the announcement that 32 million has been allocated for two more educator projects, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The housing will be built in the Mission and Hayes Valley neighborhoods.

